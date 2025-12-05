Steelers Fans Will Get Plenty of Russell Wilson in Week 14

PITTSBURGH -- Things didn't quite work out between the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Russell Wilson. The former Super Bowl winner provided some quality moments in his brief time as the starter in Pittsburgh, but ultimately it ended in another disappointing season result.

As the former Steelers' quarterback reaches the end of his NFL career, it appears he already has his next move in mind. With his current team, the New York Giants, on a bye week in Week 14, the veteran quarterback is trying his hand in the broadcasting world.

CBS Sports announced that Wilson will join the network's NFL coverage as a guest analyst during the Week 14 slate. That will include getting to chat about his former team, the Steelers.

Impact on Steelers

This decision will largely have no impact on the Steelers. However, there is one still one major connection between Wilson and Pittsburgh that the organization is keeping tabs on.

That one factor is compensatory draft picks. After Wilson signed a bonus-infused contract with the Giants, it provided an opportunity for the Steelers to receive a possible early day-two pick as compensation. After he was stripped of his starting status a few weeks ago, however, the projected pick fell from a third rounder to a fourth-round selection.

Now, Wilson is third on the team's depth chart behind rookie Jaxson Dart and veteran Jameis Winston. That only hurts what the projected draft pick heading to Pittsburgh will be. It may slip to a fifth-round pick when the season is all said and done.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) chases in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wilson's Post-NFL Career Plans Revealed?

Wilson's appearance as a guest analyst is a bit of an audition for the veteran QB. Not only that, this might be revealing Wilson's post-NFL plans.

It seems that he is following in the footsteps of multiple top NFL players and seeking to transition from the playing field to the play-by-play booth. Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tom Brady and JJ Watt are three of the top broadcasters for the NFL currently, and Wilson played against all of them during their NFL days.

Wilson's transition to the broadcast booth feels like a natural next step for the former Steelers quarterback. While his time as the leader of the Pittsburgh locker room didn't produce the results everyone wanted, there's no doubting the charisma and media savviness that Wilson possesses. He has shown an ability to stand in front of the media and answer questions with a charming poise for over a decade. That type of talent will translate seamlessly to television side of the NFL.

