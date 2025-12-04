Steelers Playoff Chances May Have Just Gotten Easier

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet in a Week 14 matchup with massive implications. The two AFC North squads have the same 6-6 record, and the winner of this battle will take over the divisional lead with a slight advantage.

The Steelers are the underdogs as they travel to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Ravens. Despite entering this game with a 2-3 record in their last five contests, the Steelers' odds of defeating the Ravens might be better than you think. Not only that, they could be on their way to securing the AFC North division title and postseason berth.

And that's all thanks to a nagging injury to Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Missing Another Practice

Jackson has been hampered by an ankle injury, limiting him to just nine games this season. It seems that injury is still bothering him as their preparation for Pittsburgh continue. Jackson was limited during their first day of practice. Making matters worse, he was not on the field at all for their most recent session. His absence from practice is only creating doubt in his status for Week 14.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

What This Means for Steelers

For the Steelers, Jackson's questionable status is just a matter of confusion. The Steelers are coming off one of their worst run defense performances in franchise history. They allowed the most rushing yards ever in a home game at Acrisure Stadium/Heinz Field, and head coach Mike Tomlin stated the team is focusing on improving at run-stopping in Week 14.

If Jackson can't go, their focus on defense turns to running back Derrick Henry. That takes away 50% of their rushing attack, and will hopefully give their rushing defense a better chance to take a step forward and give the Steelers a chance to win.

Playoff Chances Improving

If the Steelers manage to win over the Ravens, their chances of making the postseason take a huge leap. With a win, they would hand the Ravens their second divisional loss of the season and improve their own divisional record to 3-1. That would give them a one-game lead in the AFC North and the tie-breaker over Baltimore.

They have to win the game first, however, and that will be a struggle. Heading into Baltimore, the Steelers are trying to kick off the December portion of their regular season schedule the right way, but that might not occur. The Steelers have struggled on both sides of the ball recently, and it will take a huge effort to turn this around. If that happens though, the Steelers will significantly improve their chances of making the postseason and winning the AFC North.

