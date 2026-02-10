Stephen A. Smith Blasts Steelers Owner Art Rooney II

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a number of big time decisions, with one ticking off ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, who is a Steelers fan, went after owner Art Rooney II for hiring Mike McCarthy as the new head coach of the franchise back on Jan. 27, taking the position Mike Tomlin held for the past 19 seasons.

He wanted the Steelers to get a younger coach, something they did when they hired Tomlin and Bill Cowher, who were both 34 years old in 2007 and 1992, respectively, and Chuck Noll when he was 37 years old in 1969.

Smith didn't see this hire as inspiring at all and said that the fans have nothing to look forward to with McCarthy as head coach, who is 62 years old.

“You go out and get a coach that’s considered a lateral move who, by the way, is 27 years older than the previous coaches that you hired when you hired them, giving an infusion to the Steeler Nation and the Steelers fanbase,” Smith said on his show First Take. “I’m just looking at this man here, I’m talking about Art Rooney and the quotes. You’ve given the Pittsburgh Steeler fanbase nothing to be excited about.”

“He didn’t talk about the paying customer, because you’ve given them nothing to be excited about. Absolutely nothing,” Smith said.

Smith Further Criticizes Art Rooney II

Smith put most of this criticism on Rooney, who took over in 2017, following the death of his father, Dan Rooney, who has seen the Steelers not win a playoff game.

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II speaks at a press conference introducing Mike McCarthy as the new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“It ain’t about Khan and it ain’t about McCarthy… it’s about Steeler Nation and the tradition, what you established, and what’s regressed in that period of time. You haven’t won a Playoff game in nine years. You took over in 2017 and are 0-6 in the Playoffs. You’re going to hire this man in his 60s who was pushed out of Green Bay and Dallas with Aaron Rodgers and as Dak Prescott his quarterback.”

Smith also criticized Rooney for not being like his father or other family members, who he holds in higher regard, and that Steelers fans deserve better than this hire, which he sees as lazy and indicative of his record as an owner.

“Art Rooney hires this man and looks at Steeler Nation and says ‘we’re not concerned about their feelings because the games will say so,' Smith said.

“What? Yo… this is Steeler Nation. Who the hell do you think you are? You’re talking about a man born on third base thinking he hit a triple. What the hell is that? You don’t talk to Steeler Nation like that. Their loyalty, their dedication, their commitment to you. They didn’t deserve better than an answer like that? That’s what you tell them? ‘We got this, step aside and watch what we do.’

“Who the hell do you think you are? You ain’t your uncle, you ain’t your daddy, you ain’t your family members. You’re a Rooney, but you ain’t them because your record proves you ain’t them. You don’t talk to Steeler Nation like that. This is unacceptable.”

