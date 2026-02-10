Steelers Drafting Penn State QB Would Not Work

PITTSBURGH — the Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a new starting quarterback for the 2026 season, but there is absolutely no reason for them to be so desperate that they waste one of their prime draft picks on a risky rookie.

But one recent mock draft has the Steelers doing exactly that. Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently conducted a three-round mock draft, and in the third round, he had the Steelers selecting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

Even in what is arguably one of the weakest quarterback classes in recent NFL draft memory, the idea of selecting him in the third round of the draft is simply preposterous. It should serve as a cautionary tale for what not to do when the 2026 NFL Draft commences.

Steelers Can't Waste That Pick

The Steelers have assets to utilize at the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. With 12 selections ahead of them, it’s easy to assume that the organization will package several of these picks to move up or acquire another player.

Why then would a team with needs on both sides of the ball and five choices from the first 100 pics waste one of those on a quarterback that is unlikely to ever be more than a backup in the NFL?

What good does it do to take a player who missed nearly the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury just because the positional depth available is thin?

If the Steelers do select Allar that early, they deserve whatever fate awaits them in 2026.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Right Way to Do This

Now, if the Pittsburgh Steelers would like to take a chance on him, given his size and the possibility of a higher ceiling than most think, that’s one thing. That’s exactly what they did with last year’s sixth-round pick Will Howard. After he fell down the draft boards, the team added an intriguing quarterback prospect to the mix.

With no clear number one quarterback, especially as the team waits for a decision from Aaron Rodgers, adding more talent is not a bad thing. Reaching on players at a position of need at a much higher value than necessary is something that the Pittsburgh Steelers simply cannot afford to do with so much at stake heading into this new season.

That’s what makes this mock draft a cautionary tale for the organization. They have to take risks at this upcoming draft. That is something that everybody can agree on. This latest risk proposed is just a bridge too far, even for a Steelers team desperate for a new franchise QB.

