Four Steelers Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a make-or-break offseason for several key players.

As the Steelers moves into a brand new chapter, the organization has to make tough decisions. The players that former head coach Mike Tomlin preferred might not hold the same standing under the new Mike McCarthy regime. Alternatively, some players might rise up the ranks with a new opportunity.

That's what makes these players so interesting over the next few months. These four, two on offense and two on defense, are each entering a make-or-break offseason with the Steelers.

Nick Herbig - Starter or What?

Is Nick Herbig a starter for the Steelers or not? The organization has to decide and act accordingly. They have two veterans occupying the top two spots with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, but Herbig has consistently earned more reps and snaps.

Herbig could make the decision for them with his offseason work. If he were to bulk up just a bit, the biggest criticism against him - his size - might decrease. It could also help the Steelers decide to finally make him the starter on the outside. If not, a trade could be on the horizon for Herbig.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) tackles Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Patrick Queen - Last Go-Round

If Queen is not released or traded before the season begins, this is likely his last go-round with the Steelers. After an impressive first season, inconsistencies and injuries marked his 2025 campaign. At times, he was the thumper in the middle of the field, all over the ball-carrier. Other times, he was unable to make tackles or hold up in pass coverage.

Still, he's the team's highest-paid middle linebacker and green-dot wearer. He's a leader on the defense and important piece, but this is truly a make-or-break offseason.

Dylan Cook - From Dark Horse to Blind Side Protector

Dylan Cook came out of nowhere to step in at left tackle down the stretch, and now the journeyman offensive lineman has the inside track to be the starter in 2026.

That is, unless, the Steelers believe they need reinforcements. They could add a player at the draft or via free agency, expanding the competition for LT1. Cook's entire NFL career has been filled with make-or-break offseasons, so this isn't new, but it is more of the same for the veteran offensive lineman.

Pat Freiermuth - TE1 or Outcast?

What happened to Pat Freiermuth in 2025? The game plan rarely featured him, and their starting quarterback found little chemistry with the talented pass-catcher.

There is already speculation about Freiermuth's long-term standing with the organization. Did 2025 kill his tenure in Pittsburgh? Or, will the fresh start under McCarthy revive his game?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers