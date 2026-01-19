Steelers Let Five Practice Squad Players Hit Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- The head coaching search isn't the only thing the Pittsburgh Steelers have to take care of as their offseason continues. The headlines are dominated by the team's attempt to replace Mike Tomlin after 19 seasons with the franchise, but the roster that the next head coach will inherit is far from decided.

As the Steelers continue the interview process, their general manager made several roster decisions. While the time to sign major free agents is still a bit away, several practice squad contracts came to an end.

With those contracts ending, the Steelers elected not to bring back five players who finished the season on their practice squad. Those players are tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive back Tre Flowers, wide receiver Brandon Johnson, running back Trey Sermon and tight end Matt Sokol. These players are now free agents and can sign with other NFL teams.

What Steelers Are Losing

Of this group, Sermon was the only player to receive meaningful snaps, even if it was just a few. The 26-year-old appeared in four games with the Steelers this season, but failed to record a carry. Instead, all of his snaps came on special teams.

Still, Sermon was a depth back for the Steelers, bringing a different physical makeup. The 6'0", 215-pound back is a complete change of pace from the twitchy speed games that Kenny Gainwell and Jaylen Warren bring.

There were also moments when Johnson stood out in training camp last summer. The 27-year-old has decent size at 6'2" and has good hands. He never found a way to move up the depth chart, but there's some potential still there.

On the defensive side of the ball, Flowers never got a real run in Pittsburgh. A one-time starter in the NFL, the 30-year-old joined the team late in the regular season after injuries decimated the Steelers secondary. Still, he only appeared in three games with the team in 2025.

Oct 16, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Flowers (37) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Change Continues in Pittsburgh

It seems the turnover in Pittsburgh extends beyond their coaching staff, as evidenced by these latest releases. Granted, these five players combined for a handful of appearances in NFL action, but the team has made it clear, with the players they have retained on future deals, that they are going in a different direction for 2026, and their new head coach will help shape that roster.

Maybe some of these players will get another shot in training camp. With their familiarity with the organization, they make for strong candidates for added depth. But as the team moves in a new direction, that is impacting the entire roster and practice squad for 2026.

