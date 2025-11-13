Steelers Cut Former Colts RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on from one of their depth pieces on the offense, cutting Trey Sermon from the active roster.
The Steelers made a plethora of moves following their signing of Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad. That move sent shockwaves through their personnel, and led to to two cuts and one promotion. Will Howard was elevated off of the reserved/injured list, while Darrick Forrest was cut from the practice squad on top of Sermon being waived from the active roster.
Now, the Steelers have a slightly less deep rushing room but allow themselves to insert some youth into an aging quarterback room by adding Howard. Howard won the national championship last season with Ohio State and is 24 years old.
Sermon's Path To The Steelers
Sermon was a multi-year collegiate star, spending three seasons at the University of Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State for his final season in college.
Sermon will now be a free agent, which is a familiar task for the young running back. Sermon was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 88th overall pick in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, spending parts of two seasons with the team before getting released just ahead of the 2022 regular season.
Sermon then spent all of the 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he appeared in two games before getting released during the 2023 regular season in mid-September. He then signed with the Indianapolis Colts, serving as Jonathan Taylor's backup and appearing in 14 games for the team during the 2023 season. He would also spend the 2024 season with the Colts before becoming a free agent at the end of the season.
He signed with the Steelers in May of 2025, and went through camp and preseason with the team before getting released in final roster cuts. The team re-signed him, albeit to the practice squad, to begin the season. Sermon received a call up to the active roster, and appeared in one game during his time on active roster since then.
The Future For Sermon And The Steelers
Now, Sermon will have another chance to test free agency. He is 26 years old, so it is possible a team will take a chance on his youth due to the high level of injuries across the league this season. The Steelers, on the other hand, will have Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson as their running backs going forward.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!