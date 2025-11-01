Steelers Add Two RBs For Colts Game
Despite having a healthy running back room, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated two players at the position from their practice squad ahead of a Week 9 bout with the Indianapolis Colts.
Pittsburgh has announced that both Trey Sermon and Lew Nichols will be available for the team, though whether or not they play vs. Indianapolis is still up in the air.
Sermon's Steelers Tenure
Sermon signed with Pittsburgh after trying out during the team's rookie minicamp in May. He stood out during the team's preseason slate, recording 50 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries while also adding 46 yards and a score on eight receptions. Additionally, Sermon returned a single kick for 26 yards.
This is the third and final time that Sermon can been elevated on game day by the Steelers this season, meaning that the organization would have to sign him to their active roster if they plan on playing him again this year.
Nichols' Time with Steelers
Nichols played collegiately at Central Michigan, leading the entire FBS with 1,848 rushing yards in 2021. The Green Bay Packers eventually selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The team let Nichols go before his rookie season started, however, and he went on to spend parts of his first two years in the league on the Eagles' practice squad without appearing in a regular season game.
Nichols signed with the Steelers shortly after training camp began this year back in July, and he ran for 87 yards on 11 carries while catching five passes for 36 yards.
Pittsburgh released him at final roster cuts, but he re-signed to its practice squad shortly after. Nichols hasn't yet been elevated this season.
How Sermon and Nichols Can Help Steelers vs. Colts
There's just about no chance either Sermon or Nichols receive any offensive touches over the likes of Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell or even Kaleb Johnson, but they could certainly help out on special teams.
Gainwell and Calvin Austin III are entrenched as the Steelers' kick and punt returners, respectively, but Sermon has returned two kicks already this season and is a solid insurance option in that regard.
With a slew of injuries all over the roster as well, perhaps both Sermon and Nichols could into the contest in several phases of the special teams game as Pittsburgh looks to secure an upset win over the 7-1 Colts at Acrisure Stadium.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!