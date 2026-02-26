Steelers Talking With Jaguars About WR Trade

PITTSBURGH -- When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan met with the media at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, he made it clear that the moves they made in 2025 were simply not good enough. Across multiple positions, they didn't do enough to turn this team into a legitimate contender.

The path forward for the Steelers is obvious: they have to improve key positions on both sides of the ball to become the Super Bowl team that ownership demands. That's why wide receiver has become so important, as the team desperately needs a number two option alongside DK Metcalf.

The Steelers might have found that answer via the trade market, as they could be pursuing Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher and former first-round pick, Brian Thomas Jr.

Where Did This Come From?

This new trade rumor broke via Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan. He shared the update via his X account, claiming that the two teams were engaged in trade discussions surrounding the third-year receiver.

"The Steelers have been in talks with the Jaguars about WR Brian Thomas Jr," he wrote. "Also the two teams discussed a deal at last year's trade deadline."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should the Steelers Make This Trade?

Thomas Jr. might have a mixed reaction across the league, but this deal should absolutely intrigue the Steelers. Last season was a regression for the talented pass-catcher, as he saw his usage and targets plummet while the Jags cruised to a postseason berth. After posting over 1,200 yards as a rookie, he dropped to just over 700 in 2025.

Still, Thomas Jr. is just 23 years old and has 1,989 career receiving yards in just 31 games played. He won't turn 24 until the 2026 regular season begins, and he could still be under contract for three more seasons, including the upcoming one.

Even if he had a disappointing season, it was a far better campaign than all but one of the receivers in Pittsburgh.

The fact remains that the Steelers need as much talent as possible at the position. Thomas Jr. is a player with significant upside and could elevate this offense in 2026.

How Does This Impact Draft Plans?

The short answer is that it won't have much impact on the team's draft plans. Even if the Steelers add Thomas Jr., they will still be in the running to add another at the 2026 NFL Draft. There is virtually nothing that can derail that plan in Pittsburgh.

