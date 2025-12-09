Steelers Get Huge Update on DK Metcalf

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers might win the argument for most injured team in the NFL. The team has lost multiple key players already, like special teams ace Miles Killebrew and star safety DeShon Elliott, both of whom are out for the season. But no position has avoided the injury bug in Pittsburgh.

That trend continued following the Steelers' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. The team squeaked out a 27-22 victory, but it came at the cost of multiple players leaving with injuries. Head coach Mike Tomlin provided a seemingly never-ending list of updates at his weekly press conference.

But it was star wide receiver DK Metcalf that everyone was worried about. The 27-year-old pass-catcher stayed overnight in Baltimore after the win due to abdominal pains. Out of an abundance of caution, he was hospitalized and returned to Pittsburgh the following morning. Speaking on his star receiver, Tomlin said he anticipates having Metcalf when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

"He's moving in the right direction," he told reporters. "I don't think it's going to jeopardize his availability at all, but it certainly may jeopardize his availability at the early portions of the week from a practice standpoint. But thankfully, he's fine."

More Information Provided

What made the Metcalf situation so strange was that he finished the game and spoke to reporters postgame. It wasn't until the team was ready to depart for Pittsburgh that his abdominal pain became too severe to fly.

Asked for clarity on the situation, Tomlin shared more information about what happened to Metcalf.

"He got hit in the abdomen or stomach in-game," Tomlin stated. "I think they gave him some basic over-the-counter remedies in-game, like Pepto or something like that. And it got probably progressively worse after the game.

Passing Game Emerging?

It's absolutely essential that the Steelers have Metcalf in the lineup when they take on the Dolphins. For the first time in Week 14, the Steelers showed life on offense. Their rushing game still stinks, but their passing game reached a different level.

That was due to Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers connecting early and often. They kicked off the game with a 50-yard bomb as Metcalf beat his defender on the outside. That kickstarted a seven reception day for Metcalf, and he finished with 148 yards.

His production helped the Steelers produce the most passing yards in a game they have all season.

Metcalf's Special Teams Appearance

Not only is Metcalf's importance to the offense paramount, he's shown that he is a leader in every single way. With normal gunner Ben Skowronek banged up, Metcalf stepped up in the second half and took a snap on special teams.

It was the first snap as a gunner in Metcalf's career.

With the team in need, playing against a heated rival, Metcalf impacted the game on offense and on special teams. It's what has endeared the coaching staff to Metcalf and makes him such a vital piece of their organization.

