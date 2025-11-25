Mike Tomlin Wants Out of Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- Things are bad for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they enter their Week 13 matchup. With a 6-5 record, the team is no longer the AFC North divisional leaders and their road to the postseason has taken a significant blow.

With the Steelers' season on the line once again and the franchise on the verge of another disappointing finish, their head coach's rock-solid status has shifted. Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for two decades, but the calls for change have grown in Pittsburgh as they try to salvage their 2025 campaign. As things keep getting worse, there is growing speculation that both Tomlin and the organization are close to moving on.

NFL insider Josina Anderson dropped a bombshell via her social media. Discussing the upcoming coaching carousel, Anderson included this nugget that might have just been describing the Steelers' head coach.

"Meanwhile, there is a longtime NFL head coach out there who is considering wanting a change of scenery & has told others of these thoughts," she wrote. "If he acts on those lingering feelings, his departure would clearly add to the list of vacancies."

Why it could be Tomlin

There are just three coaches who have been at their jobs for 10 or more years. Tomlin, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides them, the next longest-tenured trio have been with their respective franchises for eight seasons.

Outside of that sextet, there aren't many other coaches who fall under the category of "longtime NFL head coach."

It's hard to tab Hardbaugh or Reid as the coach Anderson is referring to. The Ravens are red-hot as they have now overtaken the lead in the AFC North. The Chiefs haven't been as dominant this season, but they remain a perennial Super Bowl contender with Reid as their head coach and Pat Mahomes as their quarterback.

Getting stale in Pittsburgh

Tomlin also fits the bill quite well as the Steelers' season plummets. Coming off a tough loss to the Chicago Bears, a game they were leading at halftime, the Steelers' remaining optimism is quickly fading.

He's been the head coach of the Steelers for 18 seasons since taking over in 2007. The Steelers have never had a losing season under Tomlin, but the last few seasons have been repeatedly disappointing.

They have also unfolded in a predictable fashion. They show promise, struggle, return to life and then crumble in the biggest moments. Unless the results change drastically this season, it's more than possible that Tomlin and the Steelers could be considering a change.

