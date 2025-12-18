Steelers Share Exciting T.J. Watt Update Post-Surgery

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers held the Pittsburgh Symphony at their facility, the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and when sharing the pictures for fans to see, everyone got the latest update on T.J. Watt.

In the pictures the Steelers shared on social media, Watt is seen sitting with his teammates, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward and Aaron Rodgers. The group appears to be enjoying the performance, with rookies, Derrick Harmon, Jack Sawey, Yahya Black, Max Hurleman and Sebastian Castro holding instruments and helping.

Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit like a performance by the @pghsymphony 🎶🎄



More 📸: https://t.co/LlS74VktLO pic.twitter.com/0eKTQDHZUV — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2025

The picture was the first time anyone outside of the team has known if Watt was in the Steelers building since undergoing lung surgery. Watt has not practiced and head coach Mike Tomlin could not confirm if Watt returned to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex since the surgery.

The Latest News on Watt's Lung Injury

Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung while undergoing a dry needling session at the Steelers' facility. He was hospitalized and underwent surgery to repair the hole. His brother, J.J. Watt, shared the news of the surgery on social media and has since provided what has been the only update on Watt until now.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, J.J. admitted that Watt was working through the initial steps to getting healthy again and that he was not expecting to be dealing with this this late in the season.

“He is working through it. He is working through it,” he said. “It’s obviously not somewhere that he expected or would like to be. But just handling the situation day by day and making sure to find the appropriate and proper steps to get back to where he would like to be.”

The Steelers recently signed Jeremiah Moon off of the Carolina Panthers practice squad to add depth to their outside linebacker position. Along with Watt, the Steelers are also missing Nick Herbig, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Miami Dolphins.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) exchanges words with a referee after being flagged for roughing the passer in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's unknown when Watt will return to the field but reports claim he is expected to this season. The former Defensive Player of the Year missed Week 15 and did not practice to start the week of Week 16.

The Steelers could clinch the AFC North before Week 18, and really before Week 17, if they get some help. With a win over the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh would need the Baltimore Ravens to lose to the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, the Steelers would win the division.

Since Baltimore plays before Pittsburgh in Week 17, the outcome could be decided before the Steelers kickoff against the Cleveland Browns.

If that's the case, Watt may not return to action until the postseason, with the team making sure he's as healthy as possible for the playoffs.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers