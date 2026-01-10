Steelers Get Great Injury News Before Texans Playoff Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Houston Texans during a Wild Card Weekend showdown, with both teams looking to prove they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The Steelers also carry the weight and burden of ending a playoff win drought that's extended to 10 years.

The Steelers enter the game with a renewed swagger and confidence following a nail-biting victory in Week 18 of the regular season. With the team clicking, there's little that could get in their way.

One huge threat, however, is injuries. They've been a thorn in the team's side all season long, and that pest popped up again as tight end Jonnu Smith went from a full participant to a limited one at practice due to a glute injury. But after popping up on the injury report, all signs point to the 30-year-old playmaker being active for their matchup against the Texans.

The team has no injury designations going into the game, leaving them completely healthy - outside of Injured Reserve slots - for the game. Running back Jaylen Warren was the only other name to monitor, popping up with an illness to start the week. However, he's also cleared to play.

Trying to Turn Things Around

The positive update regarding Smith is hopefully the start of turning things around for veteran pass-catcher. After arriving fresh off an 800-yard season and a Pro Bowl appearance, Smith faced sky-high expectations.

Instead, he struggled to find his footing in Pittsburgh. Over the regular season, he hauled in 38 receptions on 54 targets for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball nine times for 70 yards and an additional score. It was his worst receiving season since 2022, when he totaled 245 yards in 14 games with the New England Patriots.

But the regular season is behind the team now, and it's a clean slate once the postseason kicks off. While he had a forgettable first 17 games with Pittsburgh, all it takes is one strong playoff game to erase all of that.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks to elude Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Can Smith Play a Prominent Role Against Houston?

The simple answer is yes. The Steelers' passing game will funnel through a secondary receiving target; it's just a question of who. With superstar DK Metcalf back in the fold, he will receive his usual dose of targets, but that comes with an equal amount of attention and coverage from the Texans' fourth-ranked pass defense.

That means someone behind Metcalf gives the team their best chance of success in the air. Who will step up?

Most expect fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth to be that player. Posting back-to-back games with 50 or more receiving yards to close out the regular season, it seems that 'Muth is getting hot at the right time. Other candidates like wide receivers Adam Thielen and Calvin Austin III stand out as under-the-radar options.

Once upon a time, Smith was an athletic nightmare for the defense to match up with. If that form of Jonnu comes out, he could be the x-factor in a Wild Card Weekend victory.

