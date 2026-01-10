Steelers Legend Wants Arthur Smith Gone

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the playoffs in search of their first playoff win in ten years, despite having the third most wins in the regular season in that span.

The Steelers bring their most potent offense since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement to this playoff run, yet the scheme brought forth by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith leaves something to be desired by some fans and media.

One outspoken member of the media is former Steelers player and defensive legend James Harrison, who is unafraid to dish his opinions about the league, especially when it has to do with his former team. It was recently announced that Smith would be interviewing to be the head coach of the Tennessee Titans following the mid-season firing of Brian Callahan during the 2025 regular season. Smith previously was the offensive coordinator there, and Harrison issued his thoughts on his Deebo and Joe podcast.

"I hope he gets the job, just because he's not here anymore," Harrison said. "It'd be a great opportunity for him. Gives him a chance to get back at the top, but it also leaves with an opening. I don't know if it'll be filled properly. I don't think that's the dude I want to try and develop my second-year quarterback. If I'm the GM, and I'm looking at somebody to come in and do that, I don't know if it's him. For me, I know it's not him."

Context for Harrison's Criticism

Harrison is certainly on the harsher end, but criticisms of Smith have been around since he signed on to be the coordinator. Smith schemes are quite different than those of most successful coordinators these days, leading to questions of his viability in the current game.

On the other hand, Smith has worked with Rodgers to help deliver a mostly consistent and viable passing offense for the first time in five seasons, and that has allowed the Steelers to eke out wins on days where they either could not get the run going or the defense faltered.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Steelers will at least have Smith for the remainder of their playoff run if all else stays the same, which should provide a bastion of consistency that the Steelers can rely on to propel themselves to a playoff victory. Their opponent in the Texans has been excellent at stopping modern offenses, but Smith's scheme may provide a challenge for their talent.

