Steelers Hire Assistant Head Coach Alongside Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding an assistant head coach to thier staff under Mike McCarthy, hiring former Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Whitt will also serve as the team's secondary coach.

The Steelers are expected to hire a bigger staff than what Mike Tomlin had in the last several years. One of those added roles is now an assistant head coach, which Pittsburgh hasn't had since John Mitchell, who retired in 2023.

As for his work as a secondary coach, he'll join Jason Simmons, who was hired as the Steelers' defensive backs coach this offseason.

The Steelers are hiring former Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. as assistant head coach/secondary coach, sources say.



Whitt, 47, spent 11 seasons on Mike McCarthy’s staff with the Packers. Now, they’re reunited in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/8fwVxOVIJk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2026

Joe Whitt Jr.'s Resume, Connection With McCarthy

Whitt joins the Steelers after almost a 20-year run in the NFL. He first entered the league as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. In 2008, he joined the Green Bay Packers as a defensive quality control coach. In 2009, he was moved to cornerbacks coach, a position he'd retain until 2017.

In 2018, he became their passing game coordinator. McCarthy was the head coach in Green Bay during Whitt's entire tenure with the team.

In 2019, Whitt joined the Cleveland Browns as a passing game coordinator and secondary coach. In 2020, he returned to the Falcons with the same job title he had in Cleveland.

Whitt then re-joined McCarthy in Dallas, taking on the Cowboys' passing game coordinator and secondary coach jobs.

In 2024 and 2025, he was the Commanders defensive coordinator. He now joins McCarthy for a third stint as he takes on the assistant head coach job, climbing the ladder even more in his NFL coaching journey.

Whitt's Opportunity as a Secondary Coach

In Pittsburgh, Whitt is going to get an opportunity to take Joey Porter Jr. to the next level. Porter came on strong last season, cementing himself as the No. 1 cornerback in Pittsburgh, even ahead of Jalen Ramsey.

Whitt joins the group and will get to elevate Porter's game even more before the end of his rookie contract, while also working with veteran names like Ramsey and DeShon Elliott, and growing vets like Brandin Echols.

Expect the Steelers to add several names to their group this offseason as well, including the possibility of a draft pick. Right now, they could use added depth at cornerback, and only have Elliott and Sebastian Castro under contract at the safety position.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers