Steelers Adding Former Player to Defensive Staff

PITTSBURGH -- New Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said during his introductory press conference that his staff would be filled with coaches with a variety of experience and ages.

On the offensive side, McCarthy worked quickly, adding Adam Henry as the Steelers' new wide receivers coach. On the defensive side, Patrick Graham is expected to be named the new defensive coordinator.

The defensive staff continues to come together, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Jason Simmons is set to join the Steelers. In an update via his X account, Fowler stated that Simmons will take on a "prominent defensive role."

"Washington assistant Jason Simmons, who interviewed for the Steelers DC job, is expected to join the staff in a prominent defensive role, per sources," he wrote. "This would be a reunion for Simmons, Patrick Graham and Mike McCarthy from Green Bay."

What Simmons Brings to Steelers

Over the past two seasons, Simmons has served as the defensive pass-game coordinator for the Washington Commanders, and he brings NFL coaching experience dating back to 2011. After his playing career ended, he joined the Green Bay Packers as a defensive assistant and secondary coach. Hired by Mike McCarthy, he worked with the Packers through the 2019 season before the Carolina Panthers hired him as their secondary coach and defensive pass-game coordinator.

Simmons also has previous experience with Patrick Graham, which will help the transition to the staff. The two worked together for two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023.

Simmons has extensive experience working with defenses, especially the secondary, and helping to stop the pass. The Steelers finished the 2025 season with the fourth-worst passing defense, and they need significant help to get back to the elite category.

Jan 28, 2016; Kahuku, HI, USA; Green Bay Packers assistant special teams coach Jason Simmons during practice for the 2016 Pro Bowl at the Turtle Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simmons' Ties with the Steelers

Some may remember Simmons from his playing days. He was a Steelers draft pick in 1998, when the team took him in the fifth round. He played four seasons in Pittsburgh, totaling 72 tackles and 1.0 sacks.

Drawing on his time as a player, Simmons can help the Steelers return to a physical, nastier style of defense. That's part of the plan with bringing Graham in, and Simmons is an extension of that plan. The hope is that their revamped secondary can thrive and go from a bottom-five defense to a top-five one as soon as possible.

