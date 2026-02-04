Steelers Hire New Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' staff continues to fill out under new head coach Mike McCarthy, with one of the most important pieces finalized. The organization has already hired a new defensive coordinator and several position coaches, but one crucial position remained.

After interviewing several candidates, the Steelers have found their new offensive coordinator and right-hand man to McCarthy.

The Steelers have named Minnesota Vikings tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio as the new offensive coordinator. He replaces Arthur Smith in the role after two seasons with the organization. Angelichio joins the Pittsburgh staff after four seasons in his previous role with Minnesota.

Another McCarthy Coaching Reunion

McCarthy was not kidding when he said he would reach deep into his NFL network to assemble his staff. There has not been a single addition to the staff that hasn't previously worked under McCarthy or played for him.

That extends to Angelichio. The 53-year-old coach had prior experience with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but McCarthy gave him a three-year run as the tight ends coach in Green Bay between 2016 and 2018. Now, that relationship that began a decade ago is paying off again for both McCarthy and Angelichio, as McCarthy gets his top assistant and Angelichio takes the biggest step of his coaching career.

Angelichio's Coaching Skills

Over the course of his NFL coaching career, Angelichio has consistently worked with tight ends.

The best example is likely the beginning of his time under Kevin O'Connell with the Vikings. O'Connell and Angelichio formed a close relationship over four seasons, finding a way to consistently involve the tight end position.

During Angelichio's first season in Minnesota, the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson. That year, Hockenson earned his second Pro Bowl appearance with 730 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

McCarthy is probably focused in on his time spent with the Packers. Between the 2016 and 2018 seasons, Angelichio worked with a group of talented tight ends like Martellus Bennett, Jared Cook, Jimmy Graham and Richard Rodgers.

The question now for Angelichio is how does he respond to the promotion? McCarthy is going to call plays, alleviating some of the pressure and expectations on the first-time offensive coordinator. Still, McCarthy needs a running mate to game plan and help the team execute. It's now Angelichio's time to shine as he becomes the new top assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

