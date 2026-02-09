Steelers Ideal Trade Partner for Alex Highsmith Already Clear

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t want to move on from any of their top defenders, but if they have to, they already have the perfect trade partner for outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

The Steelers’ defense disappointed in 2025, They gave up the seventh-most yards per game in the NFL despite recording the fourth-most turnovers. They were also the most expensive group in the league, with that label sticking around in 2026.

The Steelers want to keep their defensive group together and add to it, but the edge rusher position is oversaturated. T.J. Watt isn’t going anywhere with his monstrous contract, and youngsters Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer are deserving of increased roles. That leaves just Highsmith as the only realistic trade option. There is likely to be many teams interested, but the perfect trade partner is easy to see. The Steelers should link up with the Carolina Panthers for a deal that sends HIghsmith to the NFC South.

Why the Panthers Make Sense?

Simply put, Carolina’s defense succeeded despite a weak pass rush. They struggled to collapse the pocket or create pressure on the quarterback. If not for their incredible secondary, the Panthers would have had zero chance of making the postseason like they did.

The team is looking for a better pass rushing group, and that makes Highsmith a perfect match. In his career, he's been a consistent threat on the edge. Over six seasons, he has 45.0 career sacks, including a career-best 14.5 during the 2022 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) applies pressure to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Steelers Could Get for Highsmith

This is the part that will upset people. Despite Highsmith’s immense value to the Steelers, his trade value and expected return will not match. Any clamoring for a first or second-round pick or swapping Highsmith for a top wide receiver is futile.

The reality is that Highsmith will be dealt for a draft pick, most likely a third or a pair of draft picks like a fourth and fifth rounder. It sounds like a gross underpayment, and for the Steelers it’s far less than value. But if they want to make a change, that is the market they will have to navigate.

Homecoming for Highsmith

The move to the Panthers also represents a homecoming opportunity for Highsmith. Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, he stayed in state for his collegiate career. He attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where he was a standout player for the Charlotte 49ers.

The Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Steelers aren’t looking to deal Highsmith, or really any other key member of their team. But with a new head coach and a decade of playoff losses piling up, every option is on the table. Luckily for Pittsburgh, the Panthers are right there waiting to make the ideal trade partner for Highsmith.

