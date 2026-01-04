Adam Schefter Reveals Steelers Plan for T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The mood at Acrisure Stadium was noticeably upbeat while the Pittsburgh Steelers went through their final practice before an AFC North-deciding contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe it was the team announcing running back Kenneth Gainwell as their team MVP. Maybe it was the competitive fire coming alive ahead of a do-or-die game in Week 18.

Then, it became obvious why the Steelers were so optimistic and energetic. Superstar linebacker T.J. Watt, who has missed the last three games due to a partially collapsed lung, told reporters that he was "excited to play," in their final regular season contest.

The one thing Watt wasn't sure about was how much the Steelers' defense would utilize him. But according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the organization plans to let their best player loose on the Ravens. Speaking on SportsCenter, Schefter explained the latest he's hearing about Watt's playing time.

"I can tell you that T.J. Watt is planning to be a full go tonight," Schefter said. "And the Pittsburgh Steelers are very happy to have him back."

Will Watt Be Limited?

According to Schefter, the Steelers are proceeding as if Watt has no limitations. After a whole week of practice and ramping up the intensity, the team hopes they immediately get the difference-making edge rusher back in a must-win game.

Before Watt suffered his unfortunate injury, he was on the field nearly all the time for the defense. In five games, he played in over 85% of the defensive snaps, and he played in less than 76% of the snaps just once in 2025. While playing through a down year by his standards, he still has 18 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. They need that production in Week 18.

At the same time, the Steelers will be diligent in monitoring their star defender. As Schefter explained, the team will keep a close eye on Watt given the severity of his injury.

"They'll be monitoring him to make sure that he's okay," Schefter added. "It is a serious injury. He's coming back from a partially collapsed lung, but he expects to be back in full now. We'll see how that works out once he's out there."

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

What Will Watt's Impact Be?

The Steelers' main defensive focus is stopping the Ravens' rushing attack. Baltimore brings star running back Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson to Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers must try to hold them to a reasonable amount of damage.

During their last meeting, the Ravens accumulated over 200 rushing yards. The Steelers had Watt in the lineup then, but this team has looked markedly improved in the run game since.

Having Watt back will be key to containing the edge. Jackson is an agile and slippery player, and if he breaks it outside, he can go for a huge play. Watt mitigates that threat with his own size and speed, and that will be crucial in shutting down one element of the Ravens' run game.

