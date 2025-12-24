Steelers Provide Position News on T.J. Watt Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in line for a potential boost on the defensive side of the bal to close out the regular season, which the teams hopes ends in their first AFC North division title since 2020.

While speaking with reporters during his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin insinuated that the timing of outside linebacker T.J. Watt's return, who suffered a partially collapsed lung following a dry needling treatment session at the team's facility ahead of their Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, is coming down to getting back into football shape rather than recovering from the injury.

"I think that's a fair estimation, but again, I'll speak in terms of his medical," Tomlin said. "I think for me to talk about injuries is one thing, to talk about medical is something else. And so that's one of the reasons why I've been a little bit hesitant, besides my lack of expertise on the subject matter."

Tomlin also kept the door open for Watt to make his way back onto the practice field this week, if the team feels as though it needs him, before Pittsburgh's Week 17 bout with the Cleveland Browns.

"Again, I don't have that information as I sit here today," Tomlin said. "I'm hopeful."

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Watt's Timeline

There has been a ton of uncertainty surrounding Watt's availability moving forward after his scary situation with his lung injury that abruptly required hospitalization and surgery two weeks ago.

Despite a few reports suggesting Watt could suit up for the Steelers in Week 16 vs. the Detroit Lions, that swift of a return always felt a bit far-fetched considering what he dealt, and is dealing, with at the moment.

ESPN's Adam Schefter came forward before Pittsburgh kicked things off against the Lions and reported that Watt's focus was on getting back to full health rather than taking the field in Detroit.

"After missing two games due to a partially collapsed lung, T.J. Watt’s return to play remains murky and uncertain, per sources," Schefter wrote on X. "Watt’s focus has been on getting healthy from his partially collapsed lung; returning to play is secondary, and has not been his focus. Doctors will assess how he feels next week to see if there’s even a chance to play in Week 17, but ideally Watt gets more time to recover from his lung injury that resulted in him being ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Detroit."

With Watt seemingly having been back in the facility since last week, however, and with Tomlin keeping the idea of him ramping up his participation in practice in the immediate future, perhaps the star pass rusher will jump back into the mix for the Steelers sooner than expected.

Pittsburgh's OLB Situation

Nick Herbig also sat out of Pittsburgh's victory over the Lions with a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Dolphins, but there seems to be some hope that he'll play in Cleveland.

With both Watt and Herbig sidelined, Alex Highsmith logged a season-high 67 defensive snaps and finished with six pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Rookie Jack Sawyer, who made his first career start at Ford Field, recorded four pressures on 66 defensive reps while also making his presence known against the run.

Though the absences of Watt and Herbig hurt the Steelers, Highsmith and Sawyer proved that they're more than capable of picking up the slack.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers