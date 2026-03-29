Steelers Must Ignore Biggest Trade Asset

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most impressive teams of the offseason. With a few cost-efficient and well-fitting additions via free agency and another trade for a star wide receiver, the organization has gone from postseason disappointment to optimistic about the year ahead.

One of the Steelers expected to play a huge role in the team’s 2026 efforts is tight end Pat Freiermuth. The 27-year-old is entering his sixth season in the NFL and with the team, and after an offensive regression in 2025, he is back atop the team’s depth chart heading into the new campaign.

But according to some, Freiermuth might not even be on the roster when the team kicks off their regular season. In a recent article from Pro Football Focus, John Kosko argued that the veteran tight end is the team’s best trade asset.

“The Steelers have a reliable, every-down tight end in Pat Freiermuth, but more pressing needs along the offensive line as they try to remain competitive,” he wrote. ”Freiermuth earned a 67.4 PFF overall grade and a 68.5 PFF receiving grade in 2025, providing steady production as both a blocker and pass catcher on a team-friendly contract.”

Why This Makes No Sense for Steelers

Kosko is correct in pointing out the offensive line issues. The left side remains in flux, and will remain so until a starter at left tackle and left guard are finalized.

But that doesn’t mean tight end isn’t a concern, either. And that’s why moving on from Freiermuth makes no sense for the organization.

Currently, the Steelers have just two players on NFL contracts for 2026: Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Second-year player J.J. Galbraeth signed a reserve/futures contract with the organization as well, meaning he’ll enter training camp with a chance to earn a roster spot.

Unless the Steelers have plans to draft a playmaking tight end, Freiermuth is a fixed member of this team and offense moving forward.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Freiermuth and Washington’s Roles in 2026

Last season, the Steelers afforded way too many snaps and plays to veteran Jonnu Smith. It wasn’t his fault, but Smith simply wasn’t a strong fit in the Pittsburgh offense. Despite the frustration, former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith continued to rely heavily on the former Pro Bowl player.

Now that both Smiths are gone, the Steelers have finally seen the light. In Freiermuth and Washington, the team has two premier weapons at the position. Freiermuth is a strong route-runner who can get open all over the field and make tough catches. Meanwhile, Washington is a run-blocking force who picks up an unbelievable amount of yards after the catch.

With those two in the lineup, the Steelers’ offense is moving forward and in great shape. That leaves no reason for the team to move on from Freiermuth, even if he is the team’s best trade asset.

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