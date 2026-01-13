Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Opens Up About Frustrations Over Role

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers entered offseason mode much earlier than expected following a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans. The loss was the team's seventh consecutive postseason defeat, continuing the organization's failures since the 2016 AFC Champioship game.

Coming into the contest, the Steelers were making progress. Despite missing star wide receiver DK Metcalf for the final two games, they started to find more success going to tight end Pat Freiermuth. He hauled in over 45 receiving yards in each of their final regular-season contests and appeared to be an x-factor heading into Wild Card Weekend.

But when the score was final, Freiermuth was an afterthought once again. Targeted just three times, he caught one pass for 18 yards. Instead of being a matchup nightmare, the Steelers shied away from one of their best playmakers. It finished a season that marked a significant step back for the 27-year-old, and he admitted some frustration has built up due to lack of opportunities.

"I would say that I am disappointed with the lack of opportunities I was given," he told reporters at locker room clean out. "But at the end of the day, I'm a team player, and I was proud of myself for not making it about myself."

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Team Comes First

Freiermuth made his frustrations clear, but it was not in any disrespectful manner. Instead, he focused on how the Steelers come first and he's there to play a role with the team, regardless of whether he likes the role.

He did admit, however, that the longer he plays, the more he thins he can impact the offense.

"It's always about the team and what we can do to win," he stated. "I feel like I could have been in situations where I could help the team win more. But the longer I'm here, I would like to see myself involved more."

Will Freiermuth Return?

Among the many roster questions, one important one is Freiermuth's status. Making $12 million per season, he's the highest-paid tight end on the Steelers' roster. There's no denying he's been underutilized, and that could lead Muth to want out of Pittsburgh.

He's shown he can be an impact player, registering two seasons with over 600 receiving yards in his career. But it might not be possible to reach that again with the Steelers as they try to once again makeover this roster heading into a new season.

