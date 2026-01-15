Steelers Interested in Panthers DC for Head Coach Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' head coaching search has quickly ramped up. In the initial aftermath of former head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down, the organization reached out to five coaches around the league about the position.

The Steelers began their coaching search behind the other eight teams with head coaching vacancies. They are now back on track, waiting to interview their first options.

You can add one more name to the growing list of candidates. Ian Rapoport reported that the organization requested to interview Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He shared the latest via his X account.

"The Steelers have requested to speak with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their open head coaching job," he wrote. "Another strong defensive voice."

What Does Evero Bring?

As Rapoport stated in his recent update, Evero is yet another defensive mind that the Steelers are courting. Previously, the team already requested to speak with four other defensive coordinators: Los Angeles Rams coach Chris Shula, Los Angeles Chargers coordinator Jesse Minter, Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings and Anthony Weaver from the Miami Dolphins. With Evero now in the mix, that makes five defensive coordinators in the running, and there will likely bring more.

Evero stands out as a candidate for two particular reasons. The first is how strong a performance the Panthers' defense has given under his guidance. This past season, they finished 14th in the NFL in total takeaways with 15 interceptions and six fumbles for 21 total.

They were also a fearsome secondary thanks Evero's schematics. The cornerback duo of Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn combined for 27 passes defended in coverage and nine interceptions.

For a Steelers team that has been desperate to return to old-school, smash-mouth defense, Eviro's style might be the perfect match.

Evero's Extensive History

The other aspect of Evero that is so intriguing is his extensive work history in the NFL and NCAA. The 45-year-old was hired for his first NFL job at 26 years old in 2007. Since then, he's worked under some excellent coaches with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

He was also a key member of the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl team.

What also stands out is how his time in Carolina was handled. He was originally hired by Frank Reich in 2023, but following Reich's dismissal from the Panthers, it was suspected that his entire staff would also be relieved of their duties.

Instead, new head coach Dave Canales retained Evero as the defensive coordinator. Since then, the Panthers defense has become one of the better groups in the NFL.

