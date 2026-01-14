PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the hunt for a head coach for the first time in 19 seasons. In this rareified air in Pittsburgh, they have already begun to request interviews from various coaches around the league. With Mike Tomlin stepping down after his illustrious career with the team, they now begin their first search since the offseason prior to the 2007 season.

Now, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Steelers have requested to interview current Miami Dolphis defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for their head coaching position.

The Steelers have submitted an interview request for Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, per source.



Weaver, who faced the Steelers for years as a player and a coach for the Ravens, has a chance to become the next leader in Pittsburgh. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 14, 2026

Weaver had previously played for divisional rival Baltimore Ravens, taking on the Steelers while he was with the team between 2002 and 2005. Weaver interviewed for the also-vacant head coaching position in Baltimore yesterday.

As the defensive coordinator in Miami, the Dolphins defense has been inconsistent across the board. The 2024 season, his first with the team, showed a top 5 rushing defense and a top 10 passing defense. In 2025, however, the team ranked No. 26 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 18 in passing yards allowed.

During his press conference today, Steelers owner Art Rooney II outlined what he is looking for in the next head coach of the Steelers.

“There are a lot of things that go into being a successful coach,” Rooney said. “Number one, really, I think in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand in front of your team day in and day out, and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. So, that’s what’s most important.”

Jan 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II speaks at a press conference at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Weaver seems to be a top option across the league when it comes to the leadership aspect. Ahead of him landing the coordinator position in Miami, Weaver was also interviewed by the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders for the head coaching vacancies heading into 2024.

Other Options For The Steelers

While Weaver is the third coach named in connection to the Steelers in a material sense, he is not the most likely option.

The Steelers have already been in talks with two coaches that err on the younger side and seem to fit the Steelers scheme more. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Rams pass-game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase have both been scheduled by the Steelers for interviews. Both are younger than Weaver, and both have come from a successful team in the 2025 Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers have hired three straight defensive coaches to be head coach, but Scheelhaase could be the coach that changes that.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers.