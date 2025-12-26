Steelers Star Hit With Illness Before Browns Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to avoid the winter bug that seems to be making it's way through the world during the holiday season. But they now have one player to monitor before their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers added star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to their list of injuries during their latest practice report, sharing that the veteran missed practice due to an illness.

It's unknown what Ramsey's illness is or if it's something that could keep him out of a game in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers have had players miss time this season with illnesses, most recently being inside linebacker Cole Holcomb, who sat for multiple games as he recovered.

Pittsburgh will put out their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice, making the final decision on Ramsey's status before Week 17's game.

Steelers Already Banged Up

The Steelers went out and signed Tre Flowers before the postseason as they battle with injuries to their entire team, but mostly their secondary. Pittsburgh is already without James Pierre, who missed the last two games with a calf injury, and lost Brandin Echols in Week 16 to a groin.

Both Pierre and Echols could return soon, but the Steelers don't have many options behind them if they don't. Ramsey was forced to return to the slot cornerback role in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions when Echols went down, and if neither play in Week 17, Flowers could step in immediately and start.

Pittsburgh also doesn't want to rush things. They have the ability to claim the AFC North title before their step on the field in Week 17 against the Browns, if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Green Bay Packers the night prior.

If that's the case, keeping Ramsey, Echols and Pierre on the sideline may make the most sense to make sure they're fine for the postseason.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers' Long Injury List

The Steelers are dealing with several injuries late in the regular season. Outside of Ramsey, Echols and Pierre, T.J. Watt is working his way back from lung surgery, Isaac Seumalo is returning from a tricep injury and Nick Herbig is recovering from a hamstring injury.

This is outside of several other "bumps and bruises" the Steelers have been hit with throughout the season.

They seem ready to play it week-by-week as they learn their playoff fate in Week 17 or Week 18. If they don't have to play their starters, head coach Mike Tomlin has said they may not. Something that could benefit them as they get healthy for the postseason.

