Steelers Sign Former Lions CB Before Playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their 53-man roster before the playoffs, signing cornerback Tre Flowers, the team announced.

Flowers comes from the Detroit Lions, where he played two games this season. The 30-year-old has bounced around the NFL the last few years, playing a game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, four with the Jacksonville Jaguars the same season, and 17 with the Atlanta Falcons the season before that (2023).

He's spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2021-2022) and before that, starting his career with the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2021). The 2018 fifth-round pick has totaled four interceptions, 22 pass deflections, 287 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries throughout his NFL career.

We have signed CB Tre Flowers to the Active Roster. @BordasLaw



📝: https://t.co/oqHzXijwSe pic.twitter.com/EFWcS6uMqH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2025

Steelers Needed Depth

The Steelers made the signing because of their lingering injuries. James Pierre is hopeful to make a return to the lineup soon after missing the last two games with a calf injury, but Pittsburgh does't have many options behind him.

Last week, Brandin Echols, Joey Porter Jr. and Asante Samuel Jr. were the only three active roster cornerbacks to play against the Lions. Daryl Porter Jr. was called up from the practice squad.

Echols suffered a groin injury during the game, leaving Pittsburgh with minimal options and forcing them to move Jalen Ramsey down to cornerback and put Chuck Clark in at safety.

The addition of Flowers now allows them to move slowly with Echols before the postseason and have extra leg room when he returns.

Flowers Could Play Early

If Echols misses time, Ramsey will likely start in the slot with Chuck Clark playing safety alongside Kyle Dugger. However, the Steelers could lock up the AFC North with a win over the Cleveland Browns, or a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Green Bay Packers the day prior.

If they do win the division, head coach Mike Tomlin said the door is open for backups to start in Cleveland and Week 18 against the Ravens. Chances are, the Steelers won't want to risk injury to their key cornerback rotation, meaning Flowers could see plenty of action over the next two weeks.

Pittsburgh's cornerback group heading into the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs now consists of Porter Jr., Pierre, Echols, Samuel Jr. and Flowers. Ramsey is capable of playing anywhere along the defensive backfield, and Jabrill Peppers has experience playing in the slow as well.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers