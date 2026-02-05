Projecting What Steelers Get in Jalen Ramsey Trade

With a new head coach and defensive coordinator in town as well as the possibility of significant cap savings should the Pittsburgh Steelers move on from him, Jalen Ramsey is a name to watch this offseason as the team retools its roster.

Ramsey, who arrived in a late June trade alongside Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins last year in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, was a stabilizing presence for a Pittsburgh secondary that dealt with its fair share of injuries throughout the 2025 campaign, necessitating his move from cornerback to safety in Week 9.

The 31-year-old had an up-and-down year, and his future in Pittsburgh would appear to be at risk as a result, coupled with the fact that he may not fit Mike McCarthy and Patrick Graham's vision for the team in 2026.

That's not to say he's all but gone at this juncture, but surveying the trade market for Ramsey would be a logical course of action for the Steelers. There should be some interest around the league given his track record, but the type of package Pittsburgh would land in return is a mystery.

What Ramsey Has Fetched in Prior Trades

Ramsey has been dealt three times thus far, with the first seeing him get rerouted to the Los Angeles Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder in October 2019.

Then, in March 2023, Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long with three years remaining on a five-year, $100 million extension he had signed with Los Angeles in 2020.

The most recent transaction involving Ramsey came in the aforementioned deal that sent him and Smith to Pittsburgh for Fitzpatrick and a fifth-rounder.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) takes the field against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Projecting Pittsburgh's Potential Return

Truth be told, the $19.5 million Pittsburgh would save against the cap in 2026, per Over the Cap, by trading Ramsey either pre- or post-June 1 might present enough of an incentive for the organization to seriously pursue moving him.

It's unlikely that the Steelers would land a premium pick for Ramsey, though the fact that he doesn't have any guaranteed salary left on his deal, which runs through 2028, could work in their favor since taking on his contract isn't quite as daunting for any teams interested in acquiring him.

He remains a useful player even if he's no longer in prime as well, and it's not as though Pittsburgh is looking to dump him simply because he's unplayable at this stage of his career.

From a speculative standpoint, the Steelers could look to attach a Day 3 pick, such as a fifth- or sixth-rounder, to Ramsey as a means of bringing in a package from another team including a draft selection that slots in a round or two higher as well as a player at a position of need.

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a similar move this past October when the former sent edge rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-rounder to the latter for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

The Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles also followed that same blueprint by agreeing to a deal last March that sent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round selection to the former while the latter landed offensive guard Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-rounder.

Any trade involving Ramsey isn't inherently going to profile as a blockbuster in terms of the pieces involved, but there's plenty of value to be had for the Steelers if they choose to do so.

