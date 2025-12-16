Steelers RB is Earning Massive Payday

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' starting running back is Jaylen Warren. That isn't changing. It shouldn't. But they also have a 1B that is becoming a star, and if he wasn't going to get paid in free agency this offseason, it's be a no brainer to lock him up long-term.

This season, Kenneth Gainwell, AKA "Kenny G", has totaled 451 rushing yards and four touchdowns and 332 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old has started two games in place of Warren, but in those performances, he's showed just how capable he is, and some team is going to get an excellent running back in the spring.

Right now, the Steelers have an evolving star.

In the two games Gainwell has started, he's rushed for 92 rushing yards against the Bears (on 10 rushing attempts) and 99 yards against the Vikings. He scored twice in Ireland against Minnesota and combined for 65 receiving yards in the two games.

Against the Dolphins, with Warren dealing with an illness, Gainwell took over the backfield. He finished with 80 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards.

Kenneth Gainwell picked up 33 rush yards over expected on this 38-yard gain, per @NextGenStats 👏



MIAvsPIT on ESPN/ABC

Stream on #NFLPlus and ESPN Apppic.twitter.com/wWesN1Dsb8 — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 16, 2025

Steelers know what they have, and how long they have it for.

"I can't tell you exactly what I call him every week because there are some expletives in there," Aaron Rodgers said after the Miami game. "I love playing with him. I really do. He is as smart as they come. He is super smart, and I still cannot believe what we got him for."

But like Rodgers alluded to, the Steelers know Gainwell was a steal. Pittsburgh signed him for a one-year deal worth $1.79 million. The former fifth-round pick out of Memphis spent his career in Philadelphia as the rotational back, but has a much bigger role in Pittsburgh, and it's going to get him a major opportunity in free agency.

"I told him a long time ago my goal was to get him paid because I've been a fan of his since he was in Philly and thought that every time, he went in the game something good happens," Rodgers said. "So just to be able to play with him and the type of guy he is, man, I can't say enough good things about Kenny. Every game he comes up with impactful plays and makes guys miss and catch the ball.

"I was telling -- who was I telling? I think Marquez on the sideline. One of the most impressive things is to watch us on Friday practice just do pat-and-go drill, which is just an over-the-shoulder drill. He's as fluid as anybody on the team catching the football. For a guy that's making damn near a vet minimum,

he's been a tremendous asset to our team this year."

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens for a touchdown during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Steelers running back may be getting paid in a few months, but for now, he's a key piece to their playoff run. With him and Warren leading the backfield, Pittsburgh seems to be clicking and their momentum is building at the right time.

Gainwell may be the biggest steal in the NFL this season, but they'll take it and hope it helps them make a run this postseason.

