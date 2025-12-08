Steelers Show True Feelings Toward Roman Wilson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in their tough divisional matchup over the Baltimore Ravens, signaling that the hope for the playoffs and a possible playoff win was still alive.

The Steelers ran with a revitalized offense that saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers throw accurate deep passes for the first time since October, as he had zero passes of over 20 air yards get completed the entire month of November. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin shone, and running backs Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell took advantage on the ground.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

One new addition to the team was veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who joined the team ahead of this week's matchup. He was targeted once for one reception of four yards. On the other hand, a surprising inactive for the game was last year's third round pick Roman Wilson, who was benched in favor of Thielen.

Before his rookie season could even begin, Wilson suffered an injury during training camp that kept him out of preseason games and the first five weeks of the regular season. He would then appear in the 2024 Week 6 game, appearing in five snaps before suffering an injury in between weeks that would keep him out the remainder of the season.

Then, Wilson returned for the 2025 season to some optimism that he would get some playing time and fill gaps left by last year's exits. However, despite his relative good health, Wilson has started just four games, and has just 166 yards and a touchdown on twelve receptions.

Wilson Not Good Enough?

For someone who was rumored to be possibly the team's second option, Wilson's performance has simply not been good enough to warrant playing him.

It is a strong indictment of where the team stands on Wilson, who has yet to play significant snaps at any point in his career over the last two seasons. With aging Thielen and a new elevation from the practice squad in Marquez Valdes-Scantling taking roster spots over him, Wilson's ability as a wide receiver has never been more doubted than it is currently.

As of right now, it looks like the Steelers are done with Wilson for the time being, and he will most likely have to try to find a different home to being next season. Whether that be on an active roster or practice squad is unclear at this point, but it has been rough going for Wilson so far in his career.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers