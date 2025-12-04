Steelers Land Franchise QB in Latest Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have needed a franchise quarterback since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The attempts have been futile, with players Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and now Aaron Rodgers trying and failing to succeed Big Ben.

As the carousel goes around and around, hopes are now solely focused on the Steelers landing that player at the 2026 NFL Draft. The organization has been projected to draft a quarterback early for months now, but according to the latest mock draft from The Athletic, they might land one their next starter in the first round.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic released his latest NFL mock draft, and he projects the Steelers to take on an exciting prospect in Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson. Brugler explains why the 22-year-old junior might be the answer in Pittsburgh.

"Another offseason in which the Steelers will find themselves at a quarterback crossroads," he wrote. "Even if his inexperience is an understandable concern, Simpson processes quickly, negotiates pressure and gives his receivers chances to make plays. It wouldn’t be surprising if he returns to Tuscaloosa, but there will be several interested teams in the top half of Round 1 if he declares."

What to Like About Simpson

Many view Simpson as a player with a high ceiling. He possesses the ideal size for a quarterback, coming in at 6'2" and just under 210 pounds. He's a former five-star recruit out of high school, and he's showing why that was the case in his first season as the Crimson Tide's starter.

Simpson's biggest strength on the field is his poise. He's confident dropping back in the pocket, hangs in there to make difficult throws and only escapes when necessary. He's an accurate passer standing in the pocket or on the move, and if he has to tuck it and run, he has the quickness to pick up first downs.

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs the ball as Alabama offensive lineman Michael Carroll (64) blocks at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Questions about the Prospect

As mentioned previously, this is Simpson's first year starting in the NCAA. The raw traits are there, but some teams may balk at his lack of "experience" at the college level. The Steelers shouldn't buy into any of that talk, however. If anything, he's a safer pick because he's taken far less damage over his college career

The real question regarding Simpson is determining whether or not he is a product of the machine in Alabama. The Crimson Tide are a perennial national championship contender with one of the best programs in the NCAA. They produce elite NFL talent, but it's more often on the defensive side or the skill positions on offense.

Is that the case with Simpson, who is surrounded by future NFL wide receivers and a rock-solid offensive line? Or, is it possible that Simpson is the next franchise quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers can't afford to pass on?

