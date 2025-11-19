Ben Johnson Wants Shot at Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Chicago Bears, but questions remain surrounding the team. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice, an expected move after the 41-year-old suffered a fractured wrist on his non-throwing arm, and the plan is for backup Mason Rudolph to assume the starting duties in his place. Still, Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin have left the door open for the future Hall of Fame QB to return in Week 12.
The Steelers' Week 12 opponents hope Rodgers is on the field. Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke to reporters about the potential challenge of facing Rodgers. He praised the four-time MVP and said he'd love to face Rodgers if he's able to go.
"I've got a lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers," he said. "He's done this at a high-level for an incredible amount of time. If he's ready to go this week, we would love nothing more than to compete against him."
Challenge Laid Down
It makes sense that Johnson and the Bears want to face Rodgers. Over his 21 seasons in the NFL, Rodgers has dominated the Bears. As a long-time member of the Green Bay Packers, the Bears were a consistent rival in Rodgers' career.
But Rodgers has gotten the better of the Bears with regularity. Over his career, he's compled a record of 24-5 against Chicago. Following a 2021 victory over the team, he was famously captured teling the Soldier Field crowd that he forever owns them and the city of Chicago.
Not only do the Bears and Rodgers have a rocky history, things are different in Chicago. The Bears enter this Week 12 contest as the NFC North Division leaders with a 7-3 record. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams is finding his groove and the team has struck a balance on both sides of the ball.
This means nothing if they can't overcome the eternal big brother that Aaron Rodgers is to the Bears. And that's another reason why Johnson and the Bears are eager to face the veteran quarterback. If they can defeat Rodgers, it would signify things have finally changed in Chicago.
And if we know anything about the Steelers quarterback, he's motivated by this exact thing. His dominance over the Bears will be a better healing factor for Rodgers than rest. His desire to go out one more time over Chicago will drive him to play in Week 12, which is exactly what the Bears' head coach is hoping for.
