Steelers Leave Two Young Players Out of Playoff Matchup

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans meet for a Wild Card Weekend showdown, but two key young players won't be on the field for it.

Hours before kick-off, the team announced the elevation of two practice squad players. The team made defensive back D'Shawn Jamison active for their contest against the Texans.

The elevation of these two special teams contributors meant that rookie running back Kaleb Johnson and second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson were inactive for yet another game. This time, it would be a postseason battle that the team's latest two third-round picks would be absent from.

Are the Steelers Missing Anything Without Them?

The sad truth is that neither Johnson nor Wilson have been impact players this season. Both entered training camp with high expectations. Many viewed Wilson as a legitimate candidate to take over the number two wide receiver role, while Johnson was projected to be a featured back sooner rather than later.

As the 2025 season unfolded, neither lived up to the lofty expectations and goals. Johnson played in 10 games, carrying the ball just 28 times for 69 yards. He's still searching for his first touchdown in the NFL.

Wilson's second season was only a success because he was on the field. In terms of usage, he became the sixth receiver on the depth chart even when injuries struck. In 13 games played, he caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with the Steelers needing all hands on deck, neither young players is ready to make an impaact on the lineup.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) stiff arms Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Will Either Player Have a Future in Pittsburgh?

That's the biggest question looming over these two players. They are both talented and it's not a stretch to believe they could be impactful players eventually.

This latest absence from the lineup serves as the latest reminder that it's unlikely either gets that long look in Pittsburgh.

Johnson's outlook is especially grim. Their running game took a step forward with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, and Johnson could have been a part of that success. Unfortunately, a costly special teams blunder cost him that opportunity.

Wilson has the talent and route-running ability, but the Steelers have shown no trust or belief in the young pass-catcher. Unless something drastically changes, the last two third-round picks of the team won't be making plays for the Steelers any time soon.

