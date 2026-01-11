Steelers Rule Out Veteran DT Before Texans Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are shutting the door for one of their key depth pieces to return to their defense in the Wild Card round. As they finish preparing for the Houston Texans, the team's only injury designation is a player that's on Injured Reserve, and who had a chance to return by kickoff.

Isaiahh Loudermilk had his practice window opened to start the week, with the Steelers giving him an opportunity to return to action in the playoffs. Originally, Loudermilk was listed as questionable heading into the game, but has since been downgraded to out, keeping him within his 21-day return window.

Loudermilk's Injury

Loudermilk suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season and was placed on Injured Reserve, where he stayed until this week. The veteran defensive tackle played in just two games this season, recording no stats.

At the time, Loudermilk was thought to have suffered a sprained ankle, but as his time on IR grew, it may have been because the injury was a little more significant.

It was believed that Loudermilk's season was likely over as he remained on IR throughout the regular season. Now, they're looking into bringing the former fifth-round pick back to add depth to their defensive front.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) raps up Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

When Steelers Need to Decide By

The Steelers need to decide on Loudermilk's return before his 21-day window closes. That would require them defeating the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round and winning the Divisional round game as well, putting them at the end of the 21-day cycle just before the AFC Championship game.

Whenever they do chose to activate him off of Injured Reserve and back onto the active roster, they can decide his playing status on a week-to-week basis.

How Loudermilk Fits

Loudermilk would likely play a depth role for the Steelers, but after missing nearly a complete season on IR, it's hard to imagine him stepping into a key contributor position right off the bat.

Instead, he'd likely play behind names like Yahya Black and Esezi Otomewo, who have been the team's primary backups later in the season. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound defensive tackle can play across the line of scrimmage, allowing him to backup Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton at any position.

The Steelers wouldn't open his window if there wasn't a chance he can return for the playoffs, and while he won't return this week, the fifth-year veteran is likely on their mind to help the defense later in their playoff run, if they get there.

