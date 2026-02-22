NFL Draft Positions the Steelers Will Focus on at the Combine

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are certain to fill a fair amount of roster holes in free agency and perhaps even via trade this offseason, the NFL Draft stands above all else as the primary mode of roster-building.

Last year, Pittsburgh opted not to make a splash move on the open market for an interior defensive lineman despite having a clear need at the position next to Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Instead, they selected Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 draft and Yahya Black in the fifth.

With a projected 12 selections this time around and some notable weaknesses across the board, the Steelers are set-up to have one of the biggest draft classes in the league that could have the potential to significantly alter both the short- and long-term future of the franchise.

As the NFL Combine kicks off this week, here are the top positions Pittsburgh will focus on in Indianapolis.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

It's hard not to continue harping on the Steelers' overwhelmingly shallow wide receiver room.

Not only was that an issue throughout the last handful of seasons, but beyond DK Metcalf, the team's top options at the position who are currently under contract for the 2026 campaign are Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek.

It's likely that Pittsburgh will add to its receiver corps via free agency, with Romeo Doubs and Wan'Dale Robinson sticking out as two potential targets at the top or middle of the market, but the team desperately needs to add a prospect either at No. 21 overall or early on Day 2.

Among the names to watch at receiver as it relates to the Steelers are USC's Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, Washington's Denzel Boston, Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., Alabama's Germie Bernard and Louisville's Chris Bell.

Quarterback

Regardless of if Aaron Rodgers returns to Pittsburgh or not, the organization will at least thoroughly evaluate the quarterbacks present in Indianapolis given their lack of a long-term option.

Granted, there won't be much room for another signal caller on the roster if the four-time MVP is back in town alongside 2025 sixth-rounder Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, but the team could shift some things around on the roster if they do find a prospect they believe in at the combine.

This year's class at the position is among the weakest in recent memory, however, and outside of presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who won't throw at Lucas Oil Stadium, Alabama's Ty Simpson is likely the only other quarterback who could hear his name called on Day 1 of the draft.

Further down the board, though, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Penn State's Drew Allar and Arkansas' Taylen Green are among the names who could potentially garner interest from the Steelers.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Back

Outside of No. 1 cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who is up for an extension as he enters the last year of his rookie deal, there's a lot up in the air as it relates to Pittsburgh's secondary this offseason.

Brandin Echols has one more year left on his $6 million deal that he signed with the team in free agency last offseason, which gives them a solid option either from the nickel or on the outside if necessary.

With James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. headed towards free agency, though, the Steelers' depth at corner is remarkably thin. Perhaps Jalen Ramsey could slide back down to the nickel from safety, where he moved to in Week 9 this past season, but it's no guarantee that he returns with a new staff in place alongside the fact that the team would save $19.5 million in cap space this upcoming year if they either trade or cut him, per Over the Cap.

As DeShon Elliott works his way back from a knee injury that ended his campaign in Week 8, Pittsburgh could use some help at safety with Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers all set to reach free agency while the organization also sorts out Ramsey's future.

At corner, the top prospects who could catch the Steelers' eyes and have a realistic shot of remaining on the board until they're first on the clock at No. 21 include Clemson's Avieon Terrell, South Carolina's Brandon Cisse and Tennessee's Colton Hood.

As for the best safeties in the class, Oreon's Dillon Thieneman, Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, LSU's A.J. Haulcy and USC's Kamari Ramsey might be worth keeping an eye on for Pittsburgh.

