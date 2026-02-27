First-Round QB Loves Steelers HC Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have legitimate interest in quarterback Ty Simpson. Even as the team anticipates veteran Aaron Rodgers to return for the 2026 season, they have made their intentions known so far at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

It's not just speculation that the Steelers are interested in the Alabama product. Speaking to reporters at the Combine, Simpson confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the organization.

Not only did he meet with the team, but Simpson also quickly became a fan of the Steelers and their head coach, Mike McCarthy. He told the media that his meeting with the organization went great, going so far as to say he loves McCarthy and the Steelers.

"We were just going back and forth and by the time that we were finished, it felt like five minutes just because of how much fun we had," he said. "So, I love Coach McCarthy, I love the Steelers, I love those guys and it was super exciting to get to know them."

Talking Ball with McCarthy

The main reason Simpson spoke so glowingly about his time with the Steelers was because of how much football they discussed. He described the situation as he and McCarthy going back and forth about the game and their experiences, and it quickly endeared Simpson to the Super Bowl-winning coach.

"Coach McCarthy is the guy, man," he said. "Going back and forth talking about pass concepts, talking about protections, talking about situations. It was cool to, you know, see all of the quarterbacks he's worked with, with Dak (Prescott) and Aaron Rodgers."

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Is Simpson the Right Fit for Steelers?

Things went well between the Steelers and Simpson, but is he the right fit for the franchise? When it comes to his personality and ability to enter a locker room, there are no concerns.

The issue lies in his ability to become an NFL starting quarterback. There were moments of excellence, and to his credit, he finished the 2025 season with a completion rate of 64.5%, 28 touchdowns and 3,567 passing yards.

When things went bad for Simpson, however, they turned terrible in a hurry. As Alabama fought for the SEC Championship and entered the College Football Playoffs, Simpson's game stagnated and regressed. His performance hindered the Crimson Tide in both contests, and they were defeated soundly in their playoff contest against Indiana. He was even pulled in that final start, which ended in an embarrassing 38-3 loss.

If the Steelers believe that Simpson has the skillset and tools to move past that, then they may feel it's worth the risk. But if the Steelers see him as a long-term project, he's anything but a fit for the franchise.

