Steelers' Roman Wilson Explains Why He Changed Jersey Numbers

A few weeks before OTAs began, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson changed his jersey number from No. 10 to No. 14.

Heading into a crucial year as far as his future with the Steelers goes after being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson revealed that the change stemmed from his history wearing No. 14 and his comfort level surrounding it.

“It’s a number I changed to when I was in high school,” Wilson said. “It’s been my number for a long time. It’s just something I feel comfortable in, that’s me, so it was available, so I just took a shot at it.”

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) attempts a catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Can Wilson Pick Up Some of the No. 14 Magic?

Wilson, who at this point is in desperate need of a spark to help change the tone surrounding the disappointing start to his NFL career, could find solace in the fact that the last two of his teammates to wear No. 14 have gone on to flourish.

The most recent Steeler to use the number is running back Kenneth Gainwell, who posted 1,023 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 2025 en route to winning team MVP honors. He then proceeded to sign a two-year, $14 million contract in free agency with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to Gainwell, the last member of Pittsburgh's roster to don No. 14 was wide receiver George Pickens, and he did so over his entire three-year stint with the organization.

The 2022 second-round pick recorded 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns over 174 receptions with the Steelers, and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys last offseason heading into the final year of his rookie deal after Pittsburgh previously acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) breaks up a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Wilson's Summer Outlook

It would appear that Wilson is coming out of the gates strong, as head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that both he and rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard have been "crushing it" in OTAs.

Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are locked in as Pittsburgh's top two receivers at the moment, opening up a competition between Wilson and Bernard for the No. 3 role.

Wilson logged 205 snaps on the outside and 48 from the slot in 2025, meaning both he and Bernard have inside-out flexibility.

It remains to be seen how both are utilized in McCarthy's offense, though they'll certainly both move around a bit.

Wilson still has a lot to prove. He played in just one game as a rookie while dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, and last year, he recorded 166 yards with two touchdowns over 13 contests.

The 24-year-old isn't yet a lost cause for the Steelers, and having a new system in place under McCarthy could help rejuvenate Wilson, who proved himself to be a fantastic route runner with good speed at Michigan.

Bernard's presence on the roster does threaten his chance of securing a bigger role, though, so Wilson will have to bring his A-game all summer.

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