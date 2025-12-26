Steelers Likely Turning to New Starter at CB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely have a new man occupying the slot cornerback position. With the secondary battered and shorthanded due to injuries, the defense is turning to a young player in a critical Week 17 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Following their Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions, the Steelers lost their go-to cornerback in Brandin Echols. In his first year with the organization, he's solidified the slot position on defense, allowing the team to re-work their secondary in their favor. But following a groin injury, Echols is unlikely to play in Week 17 and might not be available for their regular-season showdown.

Down multiple options, the Steelers are turning to 26-year-old defensive back D'Shawn Jamison to fill the slot cornerback position.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (17) reacts during player introductions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Big Opportunity for Jamison

It's been two years since Jamison last played defensive snaps during a regular season game. In 2023, he played in 15 games with the Carolina Panthers. He totaled 10 tackles and one pass defended during the year. He also returned two kickoffs for 40 yards.

Now, he has the chance to show where his game is at two years later. He impressed during training camp with his speed and athleticism, and it's easy to see why they view him as a replacement in the slot.

"One man's misfortune is another's opportunity," he echoed to reporters, sounding like head coach Mike Tomlin. "So, I got to take this as an opportunity and go out there and show up."

Steelers' Defensive Impact

Jamison has a huge opportunity, and so does the entire defense. Going up against a rookie quarterback, the Steelers' pass rush and pass coverage groups face a prime chance.

Shadeur Sanders is prone to errors in his first season in the NFL. He's thrown for six touchdowns but eight interceptions, showing that the Steelers can force more turnovers against the young signal-caller.

Special Teams Player

Not only can he contribute on defense, he's also an asset on special teams. During his NCAA days and his NFL career, he's stood out as a punt and kick returner. He possess blinding speed, and with the Steelers down their normal punt returner in Calvin Austin III, Jamison might pick up some extra duties on special teams.

Longhorn Standout

Before he was impressing with the Panthers and the Steelers, Jamison was a standout at the University of Texas. As a defensive back with the Longhorns, he was a three-year starter, totaling 137 tackles across his four years at the university.

