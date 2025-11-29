Steelers Place Starting LT on Injured Reserve

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are down one of their starting offensive lineman for their upcoming contest and beyond. Just before the Steelers welcome the Buffalo Bills to Acrusure Stadium for a Week 13 matchup, the organization announced that their starting left tackle was placed on the Reserved/Injured List.

The Steelers announced that starting LT and former first-round pick Broderick Jones was placed on IR. With this move, Jones will be out for, at minimum, the next four games, putting his regular season in jeopardy of being over. In a corresponding move, the team also elevated defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. from the practice squad to its active roster.

What Jones' Injury Means for Steelers

With Jones out, the Steelers' offensive line took a hit. While Jones has arguably been the weakest link of the group, they all made progress in 2025, and he was another youthful member of the five-man unit.

Down a starter, the Steelers didn't take long to name a new starter ahead of their matchup with the Bills. After a battle in practice for the temporary left tackle role, veteran Andrus Peat was named the starter for Week 13. Head coach Mike Tomlin provided a short and sweet answer when asked about it at a recent practice.

"Yeah, we're working with AP," he told reporters.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) celebrates a filed goal with offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Sneaky Peat

While Peat has played in just a single game this season, he received a vote of confidence from the coaching staff after being named the starter. A former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, he's a three-time Pro Bowl lineman.

The only issue is that he earned all three of those nods as a left guard. He has very limited reps at the left tackle position in his career, and even fewer in Pittsburgh. In his single previous appearance in 2025, he started the game at the left guard position. Still, the veteran earned the starting role over veteran swing lineman Calvin Anderson.

In his first start at left tackle, Peat draws quite the challenge, however. He'll go up against a potent pass-rushing duo in Joey Bosa and Gregory Rousseau. The pair has seven sacks and five forced fumbles on the year, and they both will be getting after Peat from the very first snap.

What Injury Means for Jones

The timing of the injury for Jones is awful. The coming offseason is crucial for the left tackle, as the organization will decide on his fifth-year option before the 2026 campaign.

Now set to miss four out of the final six games this season, his chances of earning that fifth-year team option have dropped. He'll need to have a solid end to the year, if he is able to return, in order to prove to the organization that he can continue being the starting left tackle for the next two seasons.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers