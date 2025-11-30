Steelers Lose Broderick Jones for Remainder of Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have a key piece of their offense the remainder of the season due to a recent injury.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the neck injury that offensive tackle Broderick Jones suffered is more serious than the Steelers originally thought and that he will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

Broderick Jones has a neck injury that is more serious than originally thought and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 30, 2025

How Jones Suffered This Injury

Jones suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 12.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph dealt with a collapsing pocket and threw the ball to an open receiver, with Jones in front protecting him.

Jones attempted to block Bears defensive lineman Dominique Robinson, who jumped in the air and came down with his hands on the back of Jones' head.

This caused pain to Jones, who went down and received medical treatment before leaving the game with the neck injury.

Who Replaces Jones at Left Tackle?

Andrus Peat takes over for Jones at left tackle after beating out Calvin Anderson for the starting spot.

Peat has played most of his NFL career at left guard, with three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2018 and starting 102 contests in 111 appearances with the New Orleans Saints from 2015-23. He also spent the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders

Anderson came in for Jones during the defeat to the Bears and has played in eight games this season on special teams, along with 23 snaps at left tackle following Jones' injury.

The Steelers will use Anderson as a swing tackle, moving him between left and right tackle, where he'll come in when needed.

Anderson is in his second season with the Steelers after he signed on Sept. 27, 2024, which turned into a two-year deal this offseason. He played in four games and just 12 snaps on offense last season, including nine snaps in the road win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Jones' Season/Tenure with the Steelers So Far

Jones started all 11 games so far this season with the Steelers, marking his third year with the franchise, after they took him with the 14th overall pick out of Georgia in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was previously healthy throughout his NFL career, playing in all 17 regular season games as a rookie in 2023 and again in 2024, with this serving as the first game he's missed in his career. He started 11 games as a rookie and then 16 games last season at right tackle.

Jones has had his struggles this season and in his career, but the Steelers have faith that he'll develop into a franchise offensive tackle, capable of performing on both sides of the offensive line, at least when he returns in 2026.

