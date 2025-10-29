Steelers Might Not Sign Former Aaron Rodgers WR After All
PITTSBURGH — The wide receiver boost will have to wait for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After it was confirmed that veteran pass-catcher and friend of quarterback Aaron Rodgers Marquez Valdes-Scantling visited with the organization, it was assumed that they would sign him. Needing more options for the offense, he was an easy and convenient option.
The Steelers still haven’t signed MVS, and according to Gerry Dulac, there’s no hurry to get this done. In a recent article for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he shared the update that while the organization clearly showed interest by bringing him in, it doesn’t guarantee a deal happens.
“On Monday, the Steelers worked out receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played four seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay,” he wrote. “But the Steeelers do not intend to sign him this week. If they eventually do, it would likely preclude any additional move they might make at that position.”
Plan B
The Steelers likely view Valdes-Scantling as a replacement for the likes of Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek, rather than an answer to the vacancy at the number two wide receiver spot. That’s likely why the team isn’t in a rush to sign him. As the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline approaches, the team is clearly trying to land another playmaker with more production and big-play ability than the four receptions and 40 yards the veteran MVS would bring to the offense.
The team also is seeing some growth out of second-year receiver Roman Wilson. He led the Steelers in receiving yards and recorded his first career touchdown in their loss to the Green Bay Packers, and if he continues to be a player Rodgers relies on, Wilson might just become the number two wideout and negate the need for MVS entirely.
Rodgers’ Vote of Confidence
MVS has been tied to the Steelers since Rodgers signed with the organization. It makes complete sense, as he posted the best receiving season of his career in Green Bay with Rodgers under center. During the 2020 campaign, he hauled in 33 receptions for 690 yards and six touchdowns. They’ve demonstrated an ability to succeed together and you don’t have to worry about chemistry building.
Recruitment Tour Almost Complete
Rodgers has also been trying to recruit his former teammate and friend for some time now. The Steelers were one of the two teams Valdes-Scantling considered signing with before the regular season began, and he told The Athletic after signing with the San Francisco 49ers that Rodgers really wanted him to sign in Pittsburgh.
That recruitment tour picked up again after the 49ers released him with an injury settlement. Free to sign anywhere, where else would he go for a workout and physical than Pittsburgh?
