Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Reacts to John Harbaugh Firing

PITTSBURGH -- For nearly two full decades, the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens was headlined by their two fearless head coaches. That all came to a screeching halt just days after the Steelers narrowly defeated the Ravens in Week 18 to secure the AFC North division title.

Following their Week 18 meeting, the Steelers are on to the postseason while the Ravens are in the midst of sweeping changes. Long-time Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was fired after the team failed to make the playoffs in 2025. The move ends an 18-year tenure with the organization.

With Harbaugh out, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin loses a long-time competitor and peer. The rivalry will continue, but there will be a much different feel without these two revered coaches on either sidelines. Tomlin recently joined The Rich Eisen Show to share his thoughts on Harbaugh as a coach and his dismissal from the Ravens.

"First, I just have so much respect for Harbs," Tomlin told host Rich Eisen. "Our stories will forever be interwoven. This rivalry that we've been fortunate and honored enough to be a part of. I just got so much respect for him and how he's gone about his business, and we've certainly had some legendary battles over the years."

A Component of Today's Sports Culture

As far his firing goes, Tomlin views that as just a part of the business. Clearly, Tomlin didn't want to see his old frenemy let go from his job, but in his view that's the culture of sports today. Tomlin hopes that Harbaugh can move forward from this and find success in whatever's next.

"In terms of him being let go, unfortunately I just think it's a component of today's sport culture," he stated. "And so there have been many examples of that, and so it's unfortunate. But, I'm sure that he is gonna move on. And if he chooses to coach again, I'm sure he will, and I'm sure he'll be very successful in doing so."

Pittsburgh Steelers

What Does Harbaugh's Firing Mean for Tomlin?

In the immediate aftermath of the Harbaugh dismissal, the question of Tomlin's job security has emerged once again. Under fire for much of the season already, Tomlin's status as the head coach remains unwavering in the face of all the noise.

While Harbaugh was shown the door, the Steelers have the utmost faith and support in Tomlin. Barring an embarrassing and devastatingly bad loss to the Houston Texans, Tomlin will return for the 2026 season.

