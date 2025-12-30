Steelers' Mike Tomlin Shares Encouraging T.J. Watt Update

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had outside linebacker T.J. Watt for the last three games after undergoing surgery on his lung. There have been back-and-forth reports about when he'd return to action in-game, but that may be nearing.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said he's "optimistic" about Watt returning in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. Tomlin acknowledged that he has yet to see Watt in the building before the presser, but the door is open for their star to be back in the lineup.

Tomlin said that Watt is likely not out of "football shape" and that he doesn't need to practice fully to return to the games, but that it would be more comforting if he did practice fully.

Watt returned to practice last week but only in a limited capacity. It was the first time he practiced since the surgery.

"I thought he looked great," Tomlin said on how Watt looked at practice.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium.

Tomlin also said cornerback James Pierre (calf), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (tricep), cornerback Brandin Echols (groin) and inside linebacker Malik Harrison (bone bruise) could also be available.

Watt's Lung Situation

Watt underwent lung surgery after a dry needling situation resulted in a partially collapsed lung. He was hospitalized for several days before returning home and eventually the team's facility.

He spent the first two weeks just being around teammates before returning to the practice field in a limited capacity. But throughout it all, the Steelers and Watt have focused on his return to health after a scary situation, than rushing him back into a game.

“He is working through it. He is working through it,” J.J. Watt said about his brother on the Pat McAfee Show. “It’s obviously not somewhere that he expected or would like to be. But just handling the situation day by day and making sure to find the appropriate and proper steps to get back to where he would like to be.”

Steelers AFC North Title Game

The Steelers and Ravens will decide the AFC North winners and which teams goes into the playoffs. The winner's season continues while the losers will head home for the final time this season.

Watt had six tackles, including a tackle for loss in the team's Week 14 win over the Ravens in Baltimore.

Pittsburgh will practice three times before releasing their final Week 18 injury report.

