Steelers' Mike Tomlin Takes Shot at Ravens' John Harbaugh

PITTSBURGH -- The recent contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens was another classic bout, with the Steelers taking care of business. A 27-22 victory gives Pittsburgh a hold of the top spot in the AFC North and increased ther chances of making the postseason.

Some feel that the Steelers were gifted that win over the Ravens. Those people include Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. He was irate during the game as several questionable calls went the Steelers' way, calling the officials' definition of a catch "clear as mud." The day after the game, Harbaugh had a call with the league offices in New York, where he reported that the NFL admitted fault in a crucial roughing the snapper penalty call.

If you ask Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin about those close calls, he has a completely different view. Speaking in his weekly press conference, he was asked about the frustrations of dealing with inconsistent officiating. Tomlin provided a much calmer view on the matter and threw a shot at Harbaugh along the way.

"There's going to be controversial calls in big games. I think I always focus my energy on making enough plays to minimize that in terms of determining the outcome of the game," he said. "That's why you won't hear me calling New York postgame for explanations and things of that nature... It's not going to change the outcome. I just work to keep moving, and I just like to put together a comprehensive enough plan and make enough plays where the game's outcome doesn't hinge on one play or a couple of plays."

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (left) and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (right) shake hands after the game at Acrisure Stadium.

Definition of the Catch

Tomlin also offered a different perspective on the definition of a catch. While Harbaugh finds the officiating in murky territory, Tomlin disagrees.

Maybe it's because Tomlin is a member of the NFL's Competition Committee, he's regularly a part of the debates surrounding the rulebook and affects any changes year in and year out. Maybe it's because the calls went his way. Who knows, but Tomlin feels much more confident in his understanding of the rule. When asked if he understands the NFL's definition, he provided a simple answer.

"I do," he stated.

The Rivalry Lives On

Criticize Tomlin as you like, but don't ever say he's not savvy with the media and calculated with his words. Coming off a huge win, Tomlin has been careful not to send the message that they are overlooking the rest of their divisional schedule. He still managed to fire a shot while he has the advantage, and it adds another coal in the fire of the Steelers and Ravens rivalry.

