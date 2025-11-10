Pat Freiermuth Blames Steelers Pass Catchers for Struggles
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense, which had been more productive than in past years entering Week 10, completely sputtered in a 25-10 primetime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
After the game, tight end Pat Freiermuth honed in on some of the issues the unit faced and ultimately placed the blame on the Steelers' receiving weapons being unable to consistently get open and free up passing windows for Aaron Rodgers.
"Just being able to get open, that's probably the biggest thing," Freiermuth said. "We know what they're gonna do and we've just got to be able to execute better. That's the biggest thing. We have to look at ourselves going forward as being able to execute and get open for Aaron, to be able to put the ball where it needs to be and get open on time."
Steelers' Poor Performance vs. Los Angeles
In his first eight games as a Steelers, Rodgers had thrown for 200 or more yards on seven occasions while boasting a completion rate of 66.7 percent or higher in seven of them as well.
Back in his home state of California, though, Rodgers couldn't get anything going with his skill position players in the passing game against a Chargers defense that's limited opposing offenses to the fourth-fewest yards per contest at 280.2.
Pittsburgh had trouble creating separation against Los Angeles' secondary, which led to Rodgers accumulating just 161 yards through the air while throwing for a touchdown and two interceptions with a season-low 51.6 percent completion rate.
The Steelers left points out on the field, though, with the most pertinent example coming in their second drive of the game when Rodgers couldn't connect with DK Metcalf on what could've been a 41-yard touchdown.
Chris Boswell went on to make a 59-yard field goal on the next play, which were the only points Pittsburgh scored until the 2:57 mark of the fourth quarter.
Perhaps the most troubling trends to come out of the loss, however, were the fact that the Steelers went 2-for-11 on third down while also losing the time of possession battle 37:35 to 22:25.
Can Steelers Fix Their Problems Before It's Too Late?
After not landing a wide receiver at this year's trade deadline, Pittsburgh is limited in its potential solutions.
While Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be elevated from the practice squad and provide a potential boost as a deep threat given his preexisting chemistry with Rodgers, his impact will only spread so far.
The Steelers still have a solid group of weapons on paper, especially when taking Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington into consideration, but they simply haven't gelled yet within Arthur Smith's offense.
Rodgers looked rusty against the Chargers too, though, and if Pittsburgh is going to fend off the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, he'll need to bounce back from his subpar showing while the team's skill position players find a way to make more of an impact.
