Steelers MVP is Also Their Biggest Steal

The Pittsburgh Steelers played in one of the most chaotic games of the 2025 NFL regular season. After a chaotic last five minutes of the game, the Steelers emerged victorious in a game that offered little consistency anywhere.

The only consistent part of the game was the running game by the Steelers, which accounted for two of three touchdowns for the Steelers. Of the three touchdowns, all were scored by running backs, with Jaylen Warren accounting for two and Kenneth Gainwell one.

Yet, it seemed like Gainwell stood out. On a night where Warren had two touchdowns of 45 yards each, Gainwell was the true standout.

Play of the Year?

With 128 total yards and a touchdown, Gainwell proved why the Steelers were right to sign him and he has established himself as a starting caliber back in the league after toiling as a backup for 4.5 seasons between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Steelers.

Gainwell will, when he retires, likely be remembered most for the unbelievable touchdown grab that he had in the win over the Lions. With time expiring in the second quarter, Rodgers found Gainwell running down the right side under double coverage. Despite being double covered, Rodgers threw it Gainwell's way and he came down with the ball despite aggresive pass interference.

The defenders believed he was down and that it was incomplete, so he was able to get up without being touched and run it into the end zone to tie the game at 10 as the half ended.

Steelers MVP?

Gainwell was signed ahead of this season, adding to a running back room that had a surging talent in Warren and would have to sign someone in order to replace multi-year talent Najee Harris, who left to join the Los Angeles Chargers. The team would also add Kaleb Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft, a back who has been disappointing thus far and was inactive in the win over the Lions.

This was not his first strong game, as he had two receiving touchdowns and 105 total yards for the Steelers in their 34-12 win over the Bengals Week 11. He also had a 135 yard, two rushing touchdown game in their Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

There is an argument to be made the Gainwell is the most consistent offensive producer on the team. He leads the team in receptions, is generating offensive buzz, and consistently creates something out of nothing on the field, as displayed in his heroics just before halftime. His ability to create space as a receiver has opened up opportunities for his fellow receivers, especially the tight ends.

No single player other than Gainwell has been the standout player for the Steelers this often, with the only other possibility being Aaron Rodgers. On the other hand, however, Rodgers has had bad games while Gainwell has not been a detriment to the team in any one game.

As Gainwell is in the only year of his contract, serious questions will begin to arise about both his professional future and future with the Steelers.

Now, the Steelers are likely going to consider resigning Gainwell, as he has proven to be a valuable back and is only 26 years old. He will likely garner much more than the $1.79 million that the Steelers are currently paying him for this season, and deservedly so.

