Steelers Have New Weapon at CB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put together a complete effort against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 15 victory. Their offense imposed its will, scoring touchdowns on four consecutive drives. The defense kept Dolphins running back and top scoring threat De'Von Achane in check.

Both sides of the ball were firing on all cylinders for the Steelers, which led to their eighth victory of the season. The win also keeps the Steelers in first place in the AFC North with just three weeks left in the regular season.

There's reason for optimism in Pittsburgh. The team has won two games in a row for the first time since they won three consecutive games between Weeks 3 and 6. As opposed to their early season winning streak, the timing now is ideal for the Steelers to be playing their best football.

Another key difference is the addition of cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who has quickly become a weapon on the Pittsburgh defense.

Bonafide Starter

The big problem plaguing the Steelers' secondary this season was the lack of a second starter on the outside. Former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is now a dangerous free safety for the Steelers. That transition has gone better than expected, but it's continued to leave a hole at the number two corner position. Add in the failed experiment that was signing Darius Slay, and the Steelers have been searching for a solution all season long.

If Samuel Jr.'s performance in his first start was any indication, that problem has been solved. Not only do they have a bonafide starter for the final three games of their 2025 schedule, they can pencil him in as their starter in 2026 alongside Joey Porter Jr. as well.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) picks off a pass in front of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Ball Hawk

The Steelers' defense lives and dies by takeaways. They thrive on creating turnovers, both by forcing fumbles and interceptions.

Samuel Jr. fits perfectly into that mentality, in addition to being a schematic fit on the outside. It was exemplfied perfectly with his first quarter interception agianst the Dolphins.

It was Miami's second offensive drive of the contest, and the Steelers were already getting after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With the 27-year-old QB under pressure again, he threw up a wobbly pass targeting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Samuel Jr. showed off his explosive lower-body strength and athleticism as he elevated and secured the pass away from Waddle. The interception marked the first turnover he's recorded since undergoing spinal fusion surgery and missing an entire year of action.

With his injuries in the past and an opportunity, Asante Samuel Jr. has quickly found a home in Pittsburgh. In just three games, he's risen up the depth chart and has become a dangerous defensive weapon for the Steelers.

