Watch: Steelers New CB Records First Interception

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed a new starter to the defensive side of the ball in their Week 15 contest against the Miami Dolphins. Welcoming the Fins to Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers were down multiple starters in a must-win contest, including star edge rusher T.J. Watt and first-round defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

With cornerback James Pierre out for the Steelers, it forced Asante Samuel Jr. into a starting role in just his third game back from spinal fusion surgery. The 26-year-old was a former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers and was among some of the best cover corners before his injury.

After appearing in two games earlier in the season, Samuel Jr. was propelled into the starting lineup against the Dolphins and it paid off immediately.

In just the Steelers' second defensive drive, Samuel Jr. recorded his first interception of the season. Taking advantage of a wobbly pass from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he ended the Dolphins' drive and gave the Steelers another turnover. It was an impressive showing from the Steelers' cornerback, who displayed athleticism and physicality as he outdueled Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to come down with the football.

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Steelers' New CB2?

This game was a pivotal one for Samuel Jr., and after one quarter, his audition had gone smoothly. He had already impressed in a small sample size against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, but this was a huge opportunity to prove he can be a starter again in the NFL.

Not only that, he's trying to prove he can be a piece of the team's future. The Steelers are looking toward 2026 when it comes to their secondary, and Samuel Jr. is making a compelling case to join that group.

With the emergence of Samuel Jr., the Steelers could finally have a second cornerback that they can believe in and build around. Forming a tandem alongside Joey Porter Jr., the defense has two defensive backs in their primes for the next season.

That decision will be much easier to make if Samuel Jr., can continue making splash plays like he did in the first half against Miami.

Moving forward, the Steelers could be thrilled with the secondary they can put on the field. With a healthy James Pierre joining Samuel Jr., Porter Jr. and Brandin Echols, t might finally be a group that can make a difference for their defense.

