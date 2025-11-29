Steelers Path to AFC North Crown is Doable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC North.

For the first time this season, the Steelers surrendered their AFC North crown, going 2-4 in a matter of six games and watching the Baltimore Ravens climb from 1-5 to 6-5 and surpass them. But the change didn't last long, and after the Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, Pittsburgh is back on top with room to spare.

Heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers sit at 6-5 but would hold the lead over the Ravens even if they lost. At 6-6, the Steelers would have a 5-3 record in the AFC conference, beating Baltimore's 4-4 record. Both teams are 2-1 in the division.

So, how would the Steelers win the AFC North?

Heading into the final six games of the season, the Steelers' path to the AFC North crown is simple. If they win their last six games, they would finish 12-5 and beat the Ravens no matter what. But if they aren't able to stay unbeaten, this is how they need to finish.

The Steelers' remaining games after the Bills are as followed: on the road against the Ravens, then back home to host the Miami Dolphins. From there, they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions and to Cleveland to finish their series against the Browns. They then finish the season at Acrisure Stadium where they host the Ravens - and possibly a dramatic divisional finish.

Holding a record above the Ravens does the trick no matter what. If both teams finish with the same record, Pittsburgh could either sweep Baltimore or finish with a higher AFC North record over them.

Both teams play one other AFC North opponent outside of themselves to end the season. Pittsburgh will play the Browns in Week 17 and Baltimore will play the Bengals in Week 15.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) tackle Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

If they both win or lose to the divisional opponent and tie their own series against each other, it'll come down to their AFC conference record. The Steelers are 5-2 heading into Week 13 against the Bills.

The Ravens still play the Steelers twice, the Bengals and the Patriots. At 4-4 in the conference, splitting the Steelers' series and beating Cincinnati and New England would put that at 7-4. If the Steelers beat the Bills and split games against the Ravens, they would need to beat the Browns to finish with a 8-3 record, winning them the division.

The simple way for the Steelers is to finish with a better record and sweep the Ravens. But if things get complicated, Pittsburgh has many ways they can outpace Baltimore for the AFC North crown heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

