Steelers Might Not Get Second Chance at Malik Willis

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a head coach this offseason, but their search for key pieces won't end there.

After hiring a new leader for the first time in 19 years, the Steelers will need to fill their coaching staff. They'll also need to find a starting quarterback.

Despite players asking for Aaron Rodgers to return for 2026, it's unlikely the Steelers bring back the 42-year-old QB. Instead, they'll look for other options in the NFL Draft and free agency, with names like Ty Simpson out of Alabama and Malik Willis from the Green Bay Packers seemingly topping most lists out there.

Pittsburgh may miss out on Willis, though.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has made it known that with the Miami Dolphins hiring Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, Willis could go with his former defensive coordinator.

"Willis made some coin with his performance in relief of Jordan Love in Green Bay, showing dual-threat ability that a new offensive mind could mold,” Jeremy Fowler wrote.

“No regime will know Willis’ strengths better than Miami, which just hired a brain trust of GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley from Green Bay. The Packers valued Willis’ development and Miami could bear the fruits of that labor."

Steelers Could Be Great Fit for Willis

The Steelers don't have a quarterback. Will Howard and Mason Rudolph would battle for the starting job in 2026 if the season started today. Pittsburgh doesn't want that, but they're also aware of their circumstances this offseason.

With a not-so-impressive draft class ahead of them, the Steelers could chose to wait for a quarterback in next year's draft. 2027 is expected to have a ton of interesting names like LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning, and could be a better option for Pittsburgh to find their next long-term QB.

That would mean that this season, they'd be looking for a bridge player. Someone to come in and help lead them to a Super Bowl for a year or two, and maybe establish themselves as "the guy" along the way.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Steelers had plenty of interest in Willis coming out of college but ultimately went with Kenny Pickett as their quarterback option that NFL Draft. Now, they could - and maybe should - get a second look at him.

With great athleticism, a strong arm and a few years to develop as a quarterback in the NFL, Willis is going to be a hot name in free agency. One that Steelers will most likely entertain to some degree.

That could all go away with Hafley headed to Miami, though. Leaving the Steelers with limited options once again as they try to fix their quarterback position.

