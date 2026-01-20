Steelers HC Search Enters Second Phase: Two Things to Know

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching search continues. The team finalized interviews with eight candidates, virtually interviewing six of them and bringing two more in for in-person interviews.

Now, they're onto the second round. The team knows the group they'd like to choose from and will hand pick a shorter list for their finalists. From there, they'll likely hire their next head coach, naming the fourth leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers in nearly 60 years.

The #Steelers completed virtual interviews this past week with:

-Ejiro Evero, CAR

-Jeff Hafley, GB

-Klay Kubiak, SF

-Jesse Minter, LAC

-Nate Scheelhaase, LAR

-Chris Shula, LAR

-Anthony Weaver, MIA

***In-person interviews to begin this week for selected candidates. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 19, 2026

Of this list, the Steelers can rule out Jeff Hafley, who took the head coach job with the Miami Dolphins. You can also add Mike McCarthy and Brian Flores to the list as in-person interviews.

Here's What We Know #1

Let's dive into the list for the Steelers.

It's not hard to see that Pittsburgh is open to an offensive mind as their next head coach, but only the youngest and most inovatitve. Nathan Scheelhaase and Klay Kubiak are still in their 30's with a ton of time in the NFL ahead of them. The Steelers know that and are checking to make sure they don't miss out on the next Sean McVay.

The Steelers like Kubiak and Scheelhaase, but they also have genuine interest in Mike McCarthy.

The former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach is a Pittsburgh native with plenty of experience in the NFL, including a Super Bowl win over the Steelers. He's 62-years-old, which is an outlier amongst the other options, but has a ton of success in this league and that's something the Steelers always take seriously.

Replacing Mike Tomlin's 19 years without a losing record is not easy task. It's nearly impossible, actually. But bringing in a name like McCarthy could keep this organization in contender status as they try to regroup after some massive changes.

McCarthy may be the only option that would lead to Aaron Rodgers returning as well. Steelers players are pleading with the organization to bring back their quarterback, and hiring his former head coach may open the door to do so for another season.

Not that that is a deal breaker for the Steelers. They're comfortable without Rodgers, but it's a plan while they try to create a long-term plan, and something to consider with McCarthy.

Here's What We Know #2

There's a reason Flores didn't have to conduct a virtual interview. The Steelers knew everything they needed to when they requested to interview him, and from the jump, he's been a name to watch amongst their candidates.

The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator holds a 24-25 record as a head coach and impressed everyone when he was in the building as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach in 2022. After that season, the team didn't have a bigger opening for him and both sides knew their time has come to an end.

Flores enjoyed Pittsburgh, though, and Pittsburgh enjoyed Flores. The two sides saw the potential in each other, and Flores certainly fits the culture of the Steelers building.

Players used to call him a "bulldog" because of his coaching style. Straightfoward, aggressive and stern.

Don't take your eyes off Flores in this process. The Steelers aren't locking themselves into anyone, but the belief remains that he's the favorite to end up the team's next head coach.

His in-person interview this week may seal the deal.

